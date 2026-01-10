Georgia Entertainment Scene ‘Scooby-Doo’ live action series set to shoot in Atlanta The tentative start date for Netflix project is April. A live action TV series based on the animated series “Scooby-Doo” is coming to Netflix, with production beginning in metro Atlanta in April. (Warner Bros. Discovery)

Netflix will be shooting a live-action “Scooby-Doo” TV series in Atlanta, starting tentatively in April, according to a notice sent to members of a local union representing most crew members. The brief note sent Friday by IATSE 479 did not provide where the production’s home base will be, but Netflix frequently uses Cinespace Studios Atlanta adjacent to Lakewood Amphitheatre for many of its productions, including “Stranger Things” and the upcoming Bert Kreischer scripted comedy “Free Bert.”

“Scooby-Doo” debuted as an animated series in 1969 and ran for decades on different networks over the decades. Multiple live-action movies have been produced beginning in 2002. RELATED 15 Atlanta-produced TV shows and films expected to debut in 2026 A live-action “Scooby-Doo” in 2002 — starring Sarah Michelle Gellar (from left), Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard and Freddie Prinze Jr. — generated $275.6 million in worldwide box office gross, leading to a sequel. (Warner Bros.) Netflix first confirmed the series last year on social media, dubbing it a “modern reimagining” that focuses on the gang’s origin story. The streaming service said “old friends Shaggy and Daphne team up at summer camp team up at summer camp with scientific townie Velma and the strange but handsome Fred to solve the mystery of a lonely lost Great Dane puppy — who may have witnessed a supernatural murder.”