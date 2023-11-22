Kevin Hart begins work on season 3 of Roku’s ‘Die Hart’ in metro Atlanta

Kevin Hart’s comedic satire “Die Hart” is coming back for a third season on Roku. Production is beginning soon in metro Atlanta, where the first two seasons were shot.
Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself determined to become a massive action star. The show is produced by Hart’s Hartbeat production company.
“‘Die Hart’ is one of my favorite projects to act in and produce. I am so excited to get back to set to shoot season three,” Hart said in a statement. “My fans are the best, and their reaction to season two fuels Hartbeat to keep raising the bar on this show. Watch out for what comes next, we are going bigger and better!!”
“Die Hart” originally landed on the short-lived streaming service Quibi. After Quibi died, Roku picked up “Die Hart” and called season two “Die Harter.”
Roku said “Die Hart 2: Die Harter” broke viewership records during its opening weekend earlier this year.
John Travolta was featured in season one and John Cena season two. The cast for season three has not yet been announced.
During season two, Kevin’s latest movie gets entangled in an evil revenge plot, orchestrated by someone from his past. Kevin seeks help from favorite co-star, Jordan King (Nathalie Emmanuel), his over-eager assistant, Andre (Ben Schwartz), Andre’s mom, Cynthia (Paula Pell), and legendary Hollywood stuntman Mr. 206 (Cena) if he wants to survive.
Hart is also prepping for another comedy special by testing material at Atlanta Comedy Theatre at Underground Atlanta.
