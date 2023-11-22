Kevin Hart begins work on season 3 of Roku’s ‘Die Hart’ in metro Atlanta

Kevin Hart’s comedic satire “Die Hart” is coming back for a third season on Roku. Production is beginning soon in metro Atlanta, where the first two seasons were shot.

Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself determined to become a massive action star. The show is produced by Hart’s Hartbeat production company.

“‘Die Hart’ is one of my favorite projects to act in and produce. I am so excited to get back to set to shoot season three,” Hart said in a statement. “My fans are the best, and their reaction to season two fuels Hartbeat to keep raising the bar on this show. Watch out for what comes next, we are going bigger and better!!”