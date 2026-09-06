Georgia Entertainment Scene What’s filming now in Georgia? ‘Will Trent,’ new Dennis Quaid show ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’ just wrapped. Among actors in metro Atlanta for productions include Dennis Quaid for AMC's new series "Thunder Road," Ramon Rodriguez in ABC's "Will Trent" and Julia Garner in an upcoming Apple TV series "Guilty Creatures." (Courtesy of ABC/AP)

By Rodney Ho 41 minutes ago Share

This month, Georgia film and TV production activity remains in relatively modest gear: 24 productions are listed on the Georgia film office site. That is about the same as last month and similar to Septembers in 2024 and 2025. The biggest budget production to wrap over the past month was “Superman: Man of Tomorrow,” which recently finished up at Trilith Studios under James Gunn, DC Studios co-chief. That film is set to be released in the summer of 2027. Gunn, who has a residence in metro Atlanta, is now working on a new HBO Max “Superman” spinoff series, “The People v. Gorilla Grodd,” featuring Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.

Jimmy Olsen, played by Skyler Gisondo, is part of the new "Superman" universe and has his own HBO Max spinoff series. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery) Hulu’s fourth season of legal drama “Reasonable Doubt,” Paramount+’s sixth season of Emmy-nominated sitcom “The Ms. Pat Show” and Netflix’s second season of comedy “Free Bert” also wrapped. Notable productions that have begun include an untitled Starz Black rodeo series set in Texas, which started production Aug. 19 and wraps Nov. 30. Dennis Quaid is now shooting “Thunder Road,” a new AMC series in cooperation with NASCAR about a Georgia stock racing car family out of Senoia’s Raleigh Studios.

“Iron Jane,” a female bodybuilding drama starring Eiza Gonzalez and Brandon Sklenar, is now in production through Sept. 9.

“Did I Screw This Up?” - Amanda seeks help from Will and Faith after her gun is used in a self-defense shooting, and suspicion begins to mount around her. Meanwhile, at a college job fair, Angie and Ormewood encounter a grad student claiming to have psychic visions. (Matt Miller/Disney) Season 5 of ABC’s hit police procedural “Will Trent” is back out of Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross, with its fifth season set to air in early 2027. The YouTube reality competition game show “The Spell Off Live!” hosted by Atlantan DC Young Fly debuted last month and technically wrapped on Friday, though it’s still listed as an active production. Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), who previously shot a 2022 rom-com “I Want You Back” in Atlanta, will return to town with a comedy “Golf Trip” that will shoot from Sept. 14 to Oct. 12, according to a casting call from Rose Locke Casting. At least some of the golf scenes will be shot at Stone Mountain Park.

Apple TV’s “Guilty Creatures,” a drama starring Julia Garner, is set to begin production Sept. 28 and run through February of 2027. Garner spent years in metro Atlanta in her breakthrough role in Netflix’s “Ozark.” Julia Garner arrives before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (Adam Hunger/AP) ProductionList.com says a NASA-themed drama called “Atmosphere” is set to begin production in October in metro Atlanta. The film is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name. The Georgia Film Office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because companies are not obligated to update the state office. Some films and TV shows go by pseudonyms on the film office page if requested by the producers. “Superman: Man of Tomorrow,” for instance, was identified as “Exodus.”