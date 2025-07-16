Georgia Entertainment Scene
What’s filming in Georgia in July 2025?

Bert Kreischer is in town to shoot a Netflix scripted series.
Shows filming in Georgia include (from left) "Married to Medicine" on Bravo, a new syndicated game show "The Perfect Line" hosted by Deborah Norville and "Free Bert," a Netflix comedy starring Bert Kreischer. (AP File, Courtesy of Bravo, Netflix)

Credit: Bravo, AP, Netflix

50 minutes ago

The dog days of summer are here, and TV and film production in Georgia remains in the relative doghouse.

The Georgia film office has just 22 active shows or movies listed on its website, down from 25 a month ago. It has been nearly a year since the total exceeded 30.

The new productions that started shooting in Georgia this month include two new syndicated game shows, a Lifetime Christmas movie and a Netflix comedy starring Bert Kreischer called “Free Bert.” Long-running reality shows “7 Little Johnstons” on TLC and “Married to Medicine” on Bravo are also back in production.

"7 Little Johnstons," a Georgia family of little people, is shooting its 16th season on TLC. (screenshot)

Credit: TLC sc

Several major productions wrapped since mid-June including the biopic “Madden” starring Nicolas Cage, Farrelly Brothers comedy “Driver’s Ed,” Amazon comedy “Judgment Day” starring Will Ferrell and Hulu drama “Murdaugh Murders” featuring Jason Clarke and Patricia Arquette.

Tyler Perry shot two comedy series over the past month, “Assisted Living” and “House of Payne’ and is now taking his annual summer break.

DC’s heavily marketed “Superman” superhero movie debuted this past weekend to solid box office grosses after shooting a bulk of its production last year in Georgia. James Gunn, the movie’s director and co-chief of DC Studios, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last month that he would love to keep shooting in Georgia, but the United Kingdom has provided so many enticements, it’s become harder for the state to compete.

DC Studios has not yet committed to any forthcoming projects in Georgia, and there have been no announcements of any comparable-sized movies coming to the state in the near future from any producer.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.

If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. Currently, there doesn’t appear to be any productions using pseudonyms on the list.

WHAT STARTED BETWEEN JUNE 16 and JULY 15

“7 Little Johnstons,” reality show, TLC/Discovery+

“Christmas Everyday,” TV movie, Lifetime

“Deadly Diva,” TV movie

“Free Bert,” season 1 comedy with Bert Kreischer, Netflix

“Kind and Seek,” Chick-fil-A Play

“Married to Medicine,” Season 12 reality show, Bravo

“Pivotal Moments,” Season 1, WABE-TV

“Scrambled Up,” new syndicated game show hosted by Michael Yo

“The Funny Thing About Love,” ALLBLK movie

“The Perfect Line,” new syndicated game show hosted by Deborah Norville

Untitled project about Mica Miller, documentary, Netflix

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN JUNE 16 and JULY 15

“Deadly Doubles,” TV movie, A & E

“Driver’s Ed,” Farrelly Brothers comedy starring Sam Nivola, Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon

“Flip Side,” Season 2, syndicated game show hosted by Jaleel White

“Judgment Day,” Amazon comedy starring Will Ferrell, Zac Efron

“Madden,” Amazon biopic about John Madden starring Nicolas Cage

“Murdaugh Murders,” Hulu scripted drama starring Patricia Arquette and Jason Clarke

“On the Surface,” TV movie

“The Atlanta Opera Showcase,” Vimeo

“The Good Daughter,” Peacock drama starring Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne

“Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” Season 7, BET

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” Season 13, BET

“WWE Evolution” Peacock

“WWE Smackdown,” USA Network

Georgia film office list of active productions in July (AJC)

Credit: Georgia

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

DC Studios co-CEO and "Superman" director James Gunn (left) works with David Corenswet during the filming of the movie, set to be released on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Courtesy of Warner Brothers)

Credit: Courtesy of Warner Broth

"Make Your Way Home" is Carrie R. Moore's first book. (Courtesy of Tin House Books)

Credit: Courtesy of Tin House Books

Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) is greeted by Ronald Acuña Jr. after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

