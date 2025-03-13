Breaking: Trump administration withdraws nomination of David Weldon for CDC director
Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Tyler Perry’s first Netflix series ‘Beauty in Black’ sets a second season

Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie the new "Netflix" drama by Tyler Perry called "Beauty in Black" which debuts on the service on October 24, 2024. Cr. Calvin Ashford/Netflix © 2024

Credit: CALVIN ASHFORD/NETFLIX

Credit: CALVIN ASHFORD/NETFLIX

Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie the new "Netflix" drama by Tyler Perry called "Beauty in Black" which debuts on the service on October 24, 2024. Cr. Calvin Ashford/Netflix © 2024
By
50 minutes ago

Tyler Perry’s first Netflix TV series, “Beauty in Black,” made the cut for a second season.

Netflix released the second half of season one last week, five months after its debut last October.

Perry was clearly clued in about the news well in advance because the Georgia Film Office last month listed the second season as “in production.”

The series focuses on Kimmie, a sex worker who crosses paths with a wealthy family and “becomes an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister,” as Netflix describes her.

ExploreWho is Taylor Polidore Williams, lead of Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’?
Tyler Perry at a screening of his new Netflix show "Beauty in Black" at IPIC Theatres at Colony Square on Oct. 21, 2024. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho

“We left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of Season 1, and we’re thrilled to continue Kimmie’s journey as she steps into her power as the newest member of the Bellaire family,” Perry said in a press release. “Kimmie exemplifies the spirit of never underestimating the underdog, and I can’t wait for fans to continue to see her story unfold. If you thought Season 1 was a wild ride, you’re not ready for Season 2.”

Atlanta actress Taylor Polidore Williams, who plays Kimmie, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year that “you get to see Kimmie rise in power and strength. It’s gritty. It’s raw. As an actor, it’s a playground to have a character make a 180 from the bottom to the top.”

Fans have given the soapy drama a 57% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

ExploreTyler Perry brings World War II history to life with ‘The Six Triple Eight’ for Netflix
ExploreMore Georgia entertainment news

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
More Stories

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?