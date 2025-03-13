Tyler Perry’s first Netflix series ‘Beauty in Black’ sets a second season

Tyler Perry’s first Netflix TV series, “Beauty in Black,” made the cut for a second season.
Netflix released the second half of season one last week, five months after its debut last October.
Perry was clearly clued in about the news well in advance because the Georgia Film Office last month listed the second season as “in production.”
The series focuses on Kimmie, a sex worker who crosses paths with a wealthy family and “becomes an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister,” as Netflix describes her.
Credit: RODNEY HO/rho
“We left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of Season 1, and we’re thrilled to continue Kimmie’s journey as she steps into her power as the newest member of the Bellaire family,” Perry said in a press release. “Kimmie exemplifies the spirit of never underestimating the underdog, and I can’t wait for fans to continue to see her story unfold. If you thought Season 1 was a wild ride, you’re not ready for Season 2.”
Atlanta actress Taylor Polidore Williams, who plays Kimmie, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year that “you get to see Kimmie rise in power and strength. It’s gritty. It’s raw. As an actor, it’s a playground to have a character make a 180 from the bottom to the top.”
Fans have given the soapy drama a 57% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
