Georgia Entertainment Scene Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson coming back to Atlanta for ‘Lizard Music’ film The movie is set to shoot at Trilith Studios from August through October. Dwayne Johnson, cast member of the upcoming film "Moana," speaks during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

By Rodney Ho 1 hour ago Share

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to metro Atlanta for new fantasy-adventure film “Lizard Music” this summer. The movie is set to be shot at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville from Aug. 3 through Oct. 14, according to IATSE 479, the local crew union.

That movie, based on the life of mixed-martial arts and UFC champion Mark Kerr, was a box office disappointment, grossing about $21.1 million against a reported $51 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

The movie garnered generally favorable reviews with a 71% fresh rating on film review site Rotten Tomatoes, and Golden Globe nominations for Johnson and his co-star Emily Blunt. This image released by A24 shows Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "The Smashing Machine." (Cheryl Dunn/A24 via AP) Johnson discussed his connection with Safdie in a 2024 interview with Variety. “Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting,” Johnson said. “I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past. I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle (and) pain.” Both Johnson and Safdie are also listed as producers on “Lizard Music”.