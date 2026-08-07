What’s filming in Georgia? Films with the Rock, Kristen Stewart, Pete Davidson

Georgia Entertainment Scene The current count of active productions on the Georgia Film Office website is 23, up from 13 at the nadir of July.
Among the actors in Atlanta or coming soon to Atlanta in August 2026 for productions include (l-r) Pete Davidson for "Tommy Karate," Kristen Stewart for "The Challenger" and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for "Lizard Music." (The Associated Press file photos)
TV and film business rebounded this past month after one of the slowest periods in Georgia since the COVID-19
pandemic began in 2020.
The current count of active productions
on the Georgia Film Office website is 23, up from 13 at the nadir of July.
The shows that have begun production recently include Hulu/Disney+’s reality show
“The Circle” (which previously had been on Netflix), the Pete Davidson mafia film “Tommy Karate,” a big-budget fantasy movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called “Lizard Music” and “GIRL,” an independent film directed by Steven Spielberg’s daughter Destry shot in Savannah and starring Maddie Ziegler and Luke Newton.
Maddie Ziegler attends the premiere of "My Old Ass" at the Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Park City, Utah. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Netflix has not released any information about a reality show listed on the Georgia Film Office page dubbed “Hunting Season.”
Film and TV production in the state grew sharply in the late 2010s and
hit new peaks after the pandemic. But business has slowed sharply the past two years as other states and countries created even more attractive film credit incentives and Hollywood scaled back productions.
Direct spending from film and TV in Georgia has dropped 55% from a peak of $4.4 billion in fiscal year 2022 to $2 billion this past fiscal year ending June 30,
according to data released last week by the Georgia Film Office. That is the worst year in a decade.
The actual number of productions increased year over year from 245 to 280 as the state welcomed more lower-budget independent films and fewer big-budget movies.
There are two “untitled” productions listed on the film office site. The Warner Bros. TV series is likely the “Superman” spinoff starring Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, which does not have an official name yet.
The Georgia Film Office provides an
ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because companies are not obligated to update the state office.
Some films and TV shows also go by pseudonyms on the film office page if requested by the producers.
“Superman: Man of Tomorrow,” which is identified as “Exodus,” has been shooting at Trilith Studios and is the largest movie shooting at the moment in the state. ”The Challenger,“ Amazon’s limited series about Sally Ride starring Kristen Stewart and Will Arnett, is using the name “Dragonfly.”
Dennis Quaid attends the AMC Global Media Upfront at Spring Studios on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Here are some upcoming films and series not listed on the film office site:
—
An untitled Starz Black rodeo series set in Texas. On Location Casting is seeking extras from Aug. 19 and Nov. 30.
— “
Iron Jane,” a female bodybuilding drama starring Eiza Gonzalez and Brandon Sklenar. Destination Casting has been posting for extras on social media. It’s set to film from Aug. 11 to Sept. 9.
— Season 5 of ABC’s hit police procedural “Will Trent”
begins production Aug. 14 at Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross.
—
”Thunder Road,” a new AMC series about a stock car racing family starring Dennis Quaid, is set to shoot Aug. 28 out of Raleigh Studios in Senoia, the former home of “The Walking Dead.”
Julia Garner arrives at the premiere of "Weapons" on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at The United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
—
Julia Garner’s Apple TV+ drama “Guilty Creatures” will begin production at Eagle Rock Studios in Stone Mountain soon.
—
ProductionList.com says a NASA-themed drama called “Atmosphere” (unrelated to “The Challenger”) is set to begin production in October in metro Atlanta. The film is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name.
Brandy arrives at the premiere of "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
What started between July 9 and Aug. 6
“Christmas Everyday Again,” Lifetime sequel movie starring Brandy
“Confessions of the Preacher’s Wife,” independent TV movie
“GIRL,” independent film shooting in Savannah.
“Lizard Music,’ fantasy-adventure film starring Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson
“Mosaic: Age of Intelligence,” PBS Passport documentary via WABE
“Mosaic: Charging Forward,” PBS Passport documentary via WABE
“Mosaic: Power the Invisible,” PBS Passport documentary via WABE
“Mosaic: Riverlands,” PBS Passport documentary via WABE
“Tommy Karate,” a Pete Davidson movie about a mobster (which started earlier than July but only got listed after the fact)
“Portia,” season 5 talk show, Fox 5 (WAGA-TV)
“The Big Bargain Holiday Showdown,” HGTV special
“American Villain,” HBO Max DC TV spinoff series of “Superman”
What wrapped between July 9 and Aug. 6
“Adventure Garage,” reality TV show
“After Foster Care,” documentary
The listing on the Georgia Film Office on Aug. 5, 2026. (Georgia Film Office/Screenshot)
Past monthly updates on filming in Georgia June 14, 2019: 37 July 2, 2019: 40 July 22, 2019: 46 Sept. 5, 2019: 42 Oct. 9, 2019: 35 Nov. 11, 2019: 36 Dec. 5, 2019: 31 Feb. 7, 2020: 34 March 10, 2020: 39 July 16, 2020: 14 Aug. 3, 2020: 20 Aug. 24, 2020: 29 Sept. 29, 2020: 26 Oct. 26, 2020: 27 Nov. 10, 2020: 42 Dec. 2, 2020: 38 Jan. 18, 2021: 49 Feb. 16, 2021: 52 March 16, 2021: 57 April 14, 2021: 57 May 18, 2021: 44 June 16, 2021: 45 July 13, 2021: 45 Aug. 15, 2021: 40 Sept. 15, 2021: 45 Oct. 14, 2021: 55 Nov. 17, 2021: 58 Dec. 8, 2021: 52 Jan. 15, 2022: 50 Feb. 14, 2022: 54 March 17, 2022: 56 April 15, 2022: 43 May 15, 2022: 34 June 15, 2022: 35 July 15, 2022: 43 Aug. 15, 2022: 45 Sept. 15, 2022: 49 Oct. 15, 2022: 41 Nov. 15, 2022: 47 Dec. 19, 2022: 27 Jan. 18, 2023: 34 Feb. 15, 2023: 36 March 15, 2023: 31 April 15, 2023: 36 May 15, 2023: 32 June 15, 2023: 22 July 20, 2023: 20 Aug. 21, 2023: 14 Sept. 21, 2023: 13 Oct. 24, 2023: 17 Nov. 20, 2023: 22 Dec. 18, 2023: 27 Jan. 12, 2024: 28 Feb. 6, 2024: 40 March 11, 2024: 41 April 12, 2024: 43 May 29, 2024: 46 July 3, 2024: 32 Aug. 2, 2024: 30 Sept. 3, 2024: 25 Oct. 2, 2024: 29 Nov. 5, 2024: 29 Dec. 3, 2024: 24 Jan. 12, 2025: 16 Feb. 17, 2025: 20 March 12, 2025: 25 April 16, 2025: 24 May 17, 2025: 26 June 16, 2025: 25 July 16, 2025: 22 Aug. 15, 2025: 24 Sept. 16, 2025: 20 Oct. 30, 2025: 24 Dec. 9, 2025: 29 Jan. 15, 2026: 25 Feb. 9, 2026: 23 March 6, 2026: 33 April 9, 2026: 23 May 5, 2026: 26 June 3, 2026: 20 July 9, 2026: 13