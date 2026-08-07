Georgia Entertainment Scene What’s filming in Georgia? Films with the Rock, Kristen Stewart, Pete Davidson The current count of active productions on the Georgia Film Office website is 23, up from 13 at the nadir of July. Among the actors in Atlanta or coming soon to Atlanta in August 2026 for productions include (l-r) Pete Davidson for "Tommy Karate," Kristen Stewart for "The Challenger" and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for "Lizard Music." (The Associated Press file photos)

By Rodney Ho 4 hours ago Share

Maddie Ziegler attends the premiere of "My Old Ass" at the Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Park City, Utah. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Netflix has not released any information about a reality show listed on the Georgia Film Office page dubbed “Hunting Season.” Film and TV production in the state grew sharply in the late 2010s and hit new peaks after the pandemic. But business has slowed sharply the past two years as other states and countries created even more attractive film credit incentives and Hollywood scaled back productions. Direct spending from film and TV in Georgia has dropped 55% from a peak of $4.4 billion in fiscal year 2022 to $2 billion this past fiscal year ending June 30, according to data released last week by the Georgia Film Office. That is the worst year in a decade.

The actual number of productions increased year over year from 245 to 280 as the state welcomed more lower-budget independent films and fewer big-budget movies.

There are two “untitled” productions listed on the film office site. The Warner Bros. TV series is likely the “Superman” spinoff starring Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, which does not have an official name yet. The Georgia Film Office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because companies are not obligated to update the state office. Some films and TV shows also go by pseudonyms on the film office page if requested by the producers. “Superman: Man of Tomorrow,” which is identified as “Exodus,” has been shooting at Trilith Studios and is the largest movie shooting at the moment in the state. ”The Challenger,“ Amazon’s limited series about Sally Ride starring Kristen Stewart and Will Arnett, is using the name “Dragonfly.” Dennis Quaid attends the AMC Global Media Upfront at Spring Studios on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Here are some upcoming films and series not listed on the film office site: