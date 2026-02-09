What’s filming now in Georgia? Projects with Ashley Judd, Sharon Stone

The new normal forGeorgia film and TV productions remains slow and steady.
The Georgia film office has 23 active TV shows or movies on its list as of Feb. 6, down from 25 in mid-January. That is on par with the amount of action in the state over the past 16 months. Compared to the 2015-2022 era, Georgia has seenvolume slow significantly thanks to greater competition worldwide and a broad-based reduction in total business.
Actor Ashley Judd stars in the Atlanta-filmed “21 Down,” a drama about a college football player with Down syndrome. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP 2024)
Higher budget films have largely gone overseas or to other states with comparable, if not more financially enticing, tax credits. The United Kingdom and Australia are also now considered cheaper to shoot in than the United States, in part because of lower costs for crew.
Georgia has also seen far fewer TV series than it used to with California’s expanded tax credit system last year incentivizing producers to keep production in the state where most of the creatives live.
There are five productions not yet listed on the film office site:
“Hal,” a drama about the humanitarian nonprofit Convoy of Hope, is set to begin production Monday at Trilith Studios, according to IATSE 479, the local union representing most crew members. Lead actors include Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings”), Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story”) and Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”).
Tyler Perry’s latest Netflix TV series, “Where There’s Smoke,” is scheduled to begin Feb. 16 at Tyler Perry Studios, according to IATSE 479. Netflix has not released any additionaldetails.
A film version of David Mamet’s play “Speed the Plow” begins production in Atlanta on Feb. 18 with Anthony Mackie (“Captain America: Brave New World”), Sharon Stone (“Casino”), Ben Mendelsohn (“Dark Knight Rises”) and Emily Alyn Lind (“We Were Liars”). Mamet will direct.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
