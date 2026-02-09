Georgia Entertainment Scene

What’s filming now in Georgia? Projects with Ashley Judd, Sharon Stone

Emma Roberts, Anthony Mackie and others are also coming to Atlanta this month.
In February 2026, Sharon Stone (from left), Emma Roberts, Anthony Mackie and Ashley Judd are in metro Atlanta working on films. (AP)
In February 2026, Sharon Stone (from left), Emma Roberts, Anthony Mackie and Ashley Judd are in metro Atlanta working on films. (AP)
By
56 minutes ago

The new normal for Georgia film and TV productions remains slow and steady.

The Georgia film office has 23 active TV shows or movies on its list as of Feb. 6, down from 25 in mid-January. That is on par with the amount of action in the state over the past 16 months. Compared to the 2015-2022 era, Georgia has seen volume slow significantly thanks to greater competition worldwide and a broad-based reduction in total business.

Most new productions in Georgia have been low to midbudget independent movies such as “21 Down,” a drama about a college football player with Down syndrome starring Ashley Judd, and Lifetime movie, “Who Killed My Mother?”

Actor Ashley Judd stars in the Atlanta-filmed “21 Down,” a drama about a college football player with Down syndrome. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP 2024)
Actor Ashley Judd stars in the Atlanta-filmed “21 Down,” a drama about a college football player with Down syndrome. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP 2024)

Higher budget films have largely gone overseas or to other states with comparable, if not more financially enticing, tax credits. The United Kingdom and Australia are also now considered cheaper to shoot in than the United States, in part because of lower costs for crew.

Georgia has also seen far fewer TV series than it used to with California’s expanded tax credit system last year incentivizing producers to keep production in the state where most of the creatives live.

There are five productions not yet listed on the film office site:

RELATED
How Atlanta's Steve Harvey shaped 'Family Feud' in his own image
Steve Harvey has hosted "Family Feud" since 2010, shooting most seasons in metro Atlanta. (Courtesy)
Steve Harvey has hosted "Family Feud" since 2010, shooting most seasons in metro Atlanta. (Courtesy)

“That Time We Met,” a romantic comedy starring Pete Davidson and Ella Purnell, is set to begin shooting in late March and wrap in late May. And new seasons of Tyler Perry shows “Ruthless,” “Sistas” and “Zatima” are set to shoot in the coming weeks. (“Ruthless” and “Zatima” are available on streaming service BET+, while “Sistas” is on both BET and BET+.)

Actress Jasmine Guy participates in a panel discussion for UATL’s quarterly movie night in 2024. Guy starred as Whitley Gilbert in "A Different World." (Natrice Miller/AJC 2024)
Actress Jasmine Guy participates in a panel discussion for UATL’s quarterly movie night in 2024. Guy starred as Whitley Gilbert in "A Different World." (Natrice Miller/AJC 2024)

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because companies are not obligated to update the state office.

If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. Netflix has been quite public about its reboot of “A Different World,” which includes Atlanta resident Jasmine Guy, but the film office still lists it as “Untitled HBCU Project.”

The next Superman film is listed as “Exodus” by IATSE 479 but is not yet listed on the Georgia film office site, though it has been confirmed to shoot at Trilith starting in the spring.

What began filming between Jan. 14 and Feb. 6

What wrapped filming between Jan. 14 and Feb. 6

CREDIT: Georgia Film Office
CREDIT: Georgia Film Office

Past monthly updates

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

More Stories

The Latest

Speed-the-plow

Sharon Stone, Anthony Mackie coming to Atlanta for Mamet’s ‘Speed-the-Plow’

Meet the Atlanta mastering engineer behind Bad Bunny’s biggest songs

In Mimi Plumb’s photos of the West, American anxieties glare like the sun

Keep Reading

'Melania' falls steeply and 'Send Help' holds steady at No. 1 on a quiet weekend in theaters

Sharon Stone, Anthony Mackie coming to Atlanta for Mamet’s ‘Speed-the-Plow’

Keke Palmer is a fish out of water in horror-comedy series based on cult movie 'The ’Burbs'

Featured

Local officials blindsided by reported plan to detain migrants in warehouse

ICE to begin detaining immigrants inside Social Circle warehouse in April

Could Buckhead be ready for new office towers? These landlords think so.

So your city wants its own police department? Here’s what it takes.