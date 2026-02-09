Georgia Entertainment Scene What’s filming now in Georgia? Projects with Ashley Judd, Sharon Stone Emma Roberts, Anthony Mackie and others are also coming to Atlanta this month. In February 2026, Sharon Stone (from left), Emma Roberts, Anthony Mackie and Ashley Judd are in metro Atlanta working on films. (AP)

The new normal for Georgia film and TV productions remains slow and steady. The Georgia film office has 23 active TV shows or movies on its list as of Feb. 6, down from 25 in mid-January. That is on par with the amount of action in the state over the past 16 months. Compared to the 2015-2022 era, Georgia has seen volume slow significantly thanks to greater competition worldwide and a broad-based reduction in total business.

Most new productions in Georgia have been low to midbudget independent movies such as “21 Down,” a drama about a college football player with Down syndrome starring Ashley Judd, and Lifetime movie, “Who Killed My Mother?” Actor Ashley Judd stars in the Atlanta-filmed “21 Down,” a drama about a college football player with Down syndrome. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP 2024) Higher budget films have largely gone overseas or to other states with comparable, if not more financially enticing, tax credits. The United Kingdom and Australia are also now considered cheaper to shoot in than the United States, in part because of lower costs for crew. Georgia has also seen far fewer TV series than it used to with California’s expanded tax credit system last year incentivizing producers to keep production in the state where most of the creatives live.