What’s filming in Georgia in December? Taraji P. Henson’s latest.

Netflix has several shows and films in the pipeline.
What's filming in Georgia in December includes a faith-based Netflix film "Tis So Sweet," starring Taraji P. Henson (left), and the third season of Netflix's "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black," starring Taylor Polidore. (Associated Press photos)
Netflix is no joke when it comes to bringing film jobs to Georgia.

Even a year after “Stranger Things” completed filming on its fifth and final season, the streaming giant (now trying to scoop up Warner Bros. and HBO Max) has several active productions in metro Atlanta, according to the Georgia film office.

There’s “All the Sinners Bleed” a nine-episode, Southern Gothic crime series; a reboot of “A Different World” that will feature some original cast members; a third season of the melodrama “Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black”; and “Tis So Sweet,” a faith-based movie starring Taraji P. Henson co-produced by Perry and DeVon Franklin.

Jessica Chastain recently wrapped Netflix mystery thriller “Heartland,” where she plays former country music star Misty Jones, who investigates the disappearance of her musician niece in Nashville, Tennessee.

Andcomedy series “Free Bert,” starring Bert Kreischer, shot earlier this year in metro Atlanta and is set to debut on Netflix next month.

"A Different World" aired on NBC from 1987 to 1993. Netflix has shot a pilot for a reboot and appears to be planning a full series run to produce in 2026. (Courtesy of NBC)
At 29, the state’s active production slate is larger than most months this year, though many of the new films and TV shows appear to be relatively low-budget. Last December, the state reported 24 active productions.

A few films and TV shows are forthcoming in 2026 but not listed yet on the film office site.

Hulu’s “Chad Powers” will start shooting its second season Jan. 5. Glen Powell, who stars in the sports comedy, was just nominated for a Golden Globe for his role.

DC is also bringing a new “Superman” film back to Trilith Studios in Fayetteville in the spring. And Joel McHale is expected to return next year to host a new season of the Fox game show “The 1% Club,” which has been casting for contestants and is also set to film at Trilith.

A second season of "Chad Powers," starring Glen Powell, is set to start shooting Jan. 5, with its home base at Mailing Avenue Stageworks in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Daniel Delgado Jr./Disney)
IATSE, the union that represents most Georgia crew members, is listing “Baton,” a low-budget soccer-themed movie co-produced by David Beckham, as set to shoot Monday through Jan. 29.

Deadline reports that a horror comedy dubbed “Zombois” is going to begin production soon. The man behind the film is Gary Abdo, who owns the Atlanta Comedy Theatre in Norcross and recently produced his first movie, “Exit Interviews.”

Deadline also recently wrote about “United,” a TV series in early development with executive producers Kevin Costner and Leonardo DiCaprio in collaboration with the United Nations. Centered on a U.N. mission to East Timor in 1999, the show has Costner negotiating to play former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Deadline said. It’s set to shoot in Atlanta and Spain.

The biggest movie shot locally that wrapped in recent weeks is “Scary Movie 6,” which is set to arrive in theaters in June.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.

If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

What began filming between Oct. 30 and Dec. 8

What wrapped filming between Oct. 30 and Dec. 8

What's filming in December in Georgia. (Courtesy of Georgia Film Office)
