What’s filming in Georgia in December? Taraji P. Henson’s latest.
Netflix has several shows and films in the pipeline.
What's filming in Georgia in December includes a faith-based Netflix film "Tis So Sweet," starring Taraji P. Henson (left), and the third season of Netflix's "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black," starring Taylor Polidore. (Associated Press photos)
Jessica Chastain recently wrapped Netflix mystery thriller “Heartland,” where she plays former country music star Misty Jones, who investigates the disappearance of her musician niece in Nashville, Tennessee.
"A Different World" aired on NBC from 1987 to 1993. Netflix has shot a pilot for a reboot and appears to be planning a full series run to produce in 2026. (Courtesy of NBC)
At 29, the state’s active production slate is larger than most months this year, though many of the new films and TV shows appear to be relatively low-budget. Last December, the state reported 24 active productions.
Deadline also recently wrote about “United,” a TV series in early development with executive producers Kevin Costner and Leonardo DiCaprio in collaboration with the United Nations. Centered on a U.N. mission to East Timor in 1999, the show has Costner negotiating to play former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Deadline said. It’s set to shoot in Atlanta and Spain.
