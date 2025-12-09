Georgia Entertainment Scene What’s filming in Georgia in December? Taraji P. Henson’s latest. Netflix has several shows and films in the pipeline. What's filming in Georgia in December includes a faith-based Netflix film "Tis So Sweet," starring Taraji P. Henson (left), and the third season of Netflix's "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black," starring Taylor Polidore. (Associated Press photos)

Netflix is no joke when it comes to bringing film jobs to Georgia. Even a year after “Stranger Things” completed filming on its fifth and final season, the streaming giant (now trying to scoop up Warner Bros. and HBO Max) has several active productions in metro Atlanta, according to the Georgia film office.

At 29, the state’s active production slate is larger than most months this year, though many of the new films and TV shows appear to be relatively low-budget. Last December, the state reported 24 active productions.