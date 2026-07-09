What’s filming now in Georgia? Not much

Just four TV series are now filming in Georgia, including Netflix's "Free Bert" and Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt." (Courtesy of Netflix and Hulu)

As summer gets going, business is the slowest it’s been since the COVID-19 crisis.

As summer gets going, business is the slowest it’s been since the COVID-19 crisis.

The number of active film and TV shows filming in Atlanta has dipped to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Georgia film office has just 12 productions on its website, compared to 14 during the nadir of the 2023 writers and actors strike. The industry was also shut down for three months after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current total is a drop from 20 a month ago and 22 a year ago.

California, New Jersey and New York have all enhanced their film and TV tax credit systems the past couple of years, while Georgia’s system has not markedly changed. Overseas production in England and other places has remained enticing, as well. As a result, more producers have chosen to go elsewhere, leaving a quieter landscape for Georgians seeking employment in film and TV.