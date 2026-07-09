What’s filming now in Georgia? Not much

The number of active film and TV shows filming in Atlanta has dipped to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The Georgia film office has just 12 productions on its website, compared to 14 during the nadir of the 2023 writers and actors strike. The industry was also shut down for three months after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The current total is a drop from 20 a month ago and 22 a year ago.
California, New Jersey and New York have all enhanced their film and TV tax credit systems the past couple of years, while Georgia’s system has not markedly changed. Overseas production in England and other places has remained enticing, as well. As a result, more producers have chosen to go elsewhere, leaving a quieter landscape for Georgians seeking employment in film and TV.
"Mama June: Family Crisis," which is filmed in Georgia, aired its 100th episode in 2025. (screenshot)
The Georgia film office list features a single documentary, four reality shows, five TV shows and two films. The only two new productions the past month are WE-TV’s “Mama June” and Bounce TV’s “Silver Fox Squad,”
a new interview show hosted by former CNN and Fox News personality Alisyn Camerota and produced by Kevin Hart.
Active TV series include the Paramount+ sitcom “The Ms. Pat Show,” Hulu’s legal drama “Reasonable Doubt,” and
Netflix’s comedy “Free Bert” and new mystery drama “Scooby Doo: Origins.”
Films starring Glen Powell (
“Comeback King”) and Melissa McCarthy and Connor Storrie ( “Turpentine”) wrapped over the past month, along with Fox’s “Celebrity Weakest Link,” hosted by Jane Lynch, and syndicated judge show “Divorce Court.”
The Georgia film office provides an
ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because companies are not obligated to update the state office.
Some films and TV shows also go by pseudonyms on the film office page if requested by the producers.
“Superman: Man of Tomorrow,” which is identified as “Exodus,” has been shooting at Trilith Studios and is by far the largest movie shooting at the moment in the state.
Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Rashaun Williams hear entrepreneurs' pitches in Atlanta. (Christopher Willard/Disney)
ABC’s venerable entrepreneur competiti on show “Shark Tank,” which moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles for Season 18, shot over a couple of weeks in June at Tyler Perry Studios. Pete Davidson’s film “Tommy Karate,” about a notorious mobster, is not on the list, but has been shooting in the area since June 20.
Several productions are set to begin in metro Atlanta in the coming weeks.
A low-budget film called “Christmas Every Day Again” is supposed to begin production July 20, according to a posting on the local IATSE 479 crew union website. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be back in town for “Lizard Music,” a fantasy-adventure filming at Trilith Studios beginning Aug. 3. An untitled Starz Black rodeo series is scheduled to start Aug. 12 at Lionsgate Studios in Douglasville. Amazon series “Challenger,” starring Kristen Stewart as astronaut Sally Ride, is set to begin production Aug. 21 at Assembly Studios in Doraville. “Thunder Road,” a new AMC series starring Dennis Quaid about a stock car racing family is set to shoot out of Raleigh Studios in Senoia, the former home of “The Walking Dead.”
Dennis Quaid attends the AMC Global Media Upfront at Spring Studios on April 29, 2026, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
What has been added between June 2 and July 6 “Mama June,” Season 9, WE-TV “Silver Fox Squad,” reality show Bounce TV “Shark Tank,” Season 18, ABC reality show What wrapped between June 2 and July 6 “7 Little Johnstons,” Season 18, TLC reality show “Shark Tank,” Season 18, ABC reality show “Divorce Court,” Season 28, syndicated “Flip Side,” Season 3, syndicated game show hosted by Jaleel White “Celebrity Weakest Link,” Season 2, primetime game show “Comeback King,” feature film starring Glen Powell “MTSSMM,” Mansa vertical drama “One Last Kiss,” independent film “Portia,” Season 4, talk show “Smoke Alarm,” documentary “Atlanta Opera Showcase,’ Season 4, Vimeo OTT “Turpentine,” film starring Melissa McCarthy and Connor Storrie
CREDIT: Georgia film office
Past monthly updates on filming in Georgia June 14, 2019: 37 July 2, 2019: 40 July 22, 2019: 46 Sept. 5, 2019: 42 Oct. 9, 2019: 35 Nov. 11, 2019: 36 Dec. 5, 2019: 31 Feb. 7, 2020: 34 March 10, 2020: 39 July 16, 2020: 14 Aug. 3, 2020: 20 Aug. 24, 2020: 29 Sept. 29, 2020: 26 Oct. 26, 2020: 27 Nov. 10, 2020: 42 Dec. 2, 2020: 38 Jan. 18, 2021: 49 Feb. 16, 2021: 52 March 16, 2021: 57 April 14, 2021: 57 May 18, 2021: 44 June 16, 2021: 45 July 13, 2021: 45 Aug. 15, 2021: 40 Sept. 15, 2021: 45 Oct. 14, 2021: 55 Nov. 17, 2021: 58 Dec. 8, 2021: 52 Jan. 15, 2022: 50 Feb. 14, 2022: 54 March 17, 2022: 56 April 15, 2022: 43 May 15, 2022: 34 June 15, 2022: 35 July 15, 2022: 43 Aug. 15, 2022: 45 Sept. 15, 2022: 49 Oct. 15, 2022: 41 Nov. 15, 2022: 47 Dec. 19, 2022: 27 Jan. 18, 2023: 34 Feb. 15, 2023: 36 March 15, 2023: 31 April 15, 2023: 36 May 15, 2023: 32 June 15, 2023: 22 July 20, 2023: 20 Aug. 21, 2023: 14 Sept. 21, 2023: 13 Oct. 24, 2023: 17 Nov. 20, 2023: 22 Dec. 18, 2023: 27 Jan. 12, 2024: 28 Feb. 6, 2024: 40 March 11, 2024: 41 April 12, 2024: 43 May 29, 2024: 46 July 3, 2024: 32 Aug. 2, 2024: 30 Sept. 3, 2024: 25 Oct. 2, 2024: 29 Nov. 5, 2024: 29 Dec. 3, 2024: 24 Jan. 12, 2025: 16 Feb. 17, 2025: 20 March 12, 2025: 25 April 16, 2025: 24 May 17, 2025: 26 June 16, 2025: 25 July 16, 2025: 22 Aug. 15, 2025: 24 Sept. 16, 2025: 20 Oct. 30, 2025: 24 Dec. 9, 2025: 29 Jan. 15, 2026: 25 Feb. 9, 2026: 23 March 6, 2026: 33 April 9, 2026: 23 May 5, 2026: 26 July 3, 2026: 20