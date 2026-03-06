Georgia Entertainment Scene What’s filming in Georgia now? ‘Love is Blind,’ ‘Sistas,’ ‘Family Feud’ There are now 33 active productions in the state, the most in nearly two years. David Boreanaz walks the red carpet at Televerse 25, a festival by the Television Academy on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 at the JW Marriott L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services)

On a volume basis, Georgia film and TV production appears to be picking up. The Georgia film office now has 33 active productions on its website, the most since the spring of 2024. The total number of productions over the past 20 months has typically ranged from 20 to 30.

Tyler Perry's second Netflix scripted show after "Beauty in Black" will be "Where There's Smoke," a firefighter drama that is shooting now in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Netflix)

“Bound to My Rival,” vertical feature, DramaPops “Caught in the Act: Unfaithful,” Season 5, hosted by Tami Roman, MTV “Divorce Court,” syndicated judge show featuring Star Jones “Family Feud,” syndicated game show “Hal,” feature film starring Alexander Ludwig and Emma Roberts

“Health + Care Part 2,” Pluto Health Hero Network “Love is Blind,” pod episodes of this reality dating show for Seasons 12 and 13 for Netflix “Mad Pooper,” TLC reality show “Reasonable Doubt,” Season 4 legal drama, Hulu “Speed the Plow,” David Mamet adaptation of play starring Anthony Mackie and Sharon Stone

“The Rescue,” Paramount+ Western feature film starring Brandon Sklenar and Hassie Harrison “The Heretiks,” independent feature film “The Rockford Files,” NBC pilot “The Transfer,” independent feature film “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” Season 11 drama, BET

“Tyler Perry’s Where’s the Smoke,” new Netflix drama about firefighters What wrapped filming between Feb. 6 and March 6 “21 Down,” Ashley Judd inspirational movie “Chad Powers,” Season 2, Hulu “Health Hero Stories,” Pluto Health Hero Network