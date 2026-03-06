What’s filming in Georgia now? ‘Love is Blind,’ ‘Sistas,’ ‘Family Feud’

David Boreanaz walks the red carpet at Televerse 25, a festival by the Television Academy on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 at the JW Marriott L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services)
On a volume basis, Georgia film and TV production appears to be picking up.
The Georgia film office now has 33 active productions on its website, the most since the spring of 2024. The total number of productions over the past 20 months has typically ranged from 20 to 30.
But only a handful of the current films and TV shows would be considered high-budget.
The only announced blockbuster-level film set to shoot in Atlanta this spring is the next “Superman” beginning next month. It’s not listed on the film office site but is set to begin at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, has a residence in metro Atlanta and ensured the movie didn’t go to the U.K., where productions with hefty budgets have migrated because of lower costs.
In metro Atlanta this past month,
Paramount+ began shooting Western “The Rescue” while continuing to produce Season 4 of “Tulsa King.” NBC is testing a pilot reboot of The Rockford Files” starring David Boreanaz. Hulu has started the fourth season of legal drama “Reasonable Doubt.” The 11th season of BET’s “Sistas” is back, along with another round of “Family Feud,” seen locally on CBS Atlanta.
But Netflix is busiest locally. Four productions are happening in metro Atlanta now: new Southern gothic series “All the Sinners Bleed,”
Seasons 12 and 13 of dating show “Love is Blind,” Tyler Perry’s new scripted firefighter drama “Where’s the Smoke” and “A Different World” reboot.
Next month, the streaming service is also beginning
work in Atlanta on a live-action series version of “Scooby Doo.” The only cast member announced so far is McKenna Grace as Daphne. Grace is in “Scream 7,” which filmed last year in metro Atlanta and came in at No. 1 last weekend in domestic box office.
Among films possibly bound for movie theaters, the most notable is David Mamet’s
film adaptation of his Broadway play “Speed the Plow,” with marquee actors like Anthony Mackie and Sharon Stone on board.
And feature “Bound to My Rival,” targeting the vertical drama market, has popped up on the list.
Among shows that have wrapped,
Glen Powell’s football comedy “Chad Powers” has finished up Season 2, but Powell will return to Georgia for a new country music-themed film “Comeback King” in Savannah and Macon starting in June.
The Georgia film office provides an
ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because companies are not obligated to update the state office.
If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. Netflix has been public about
“A Different World,” which includes Atlanta resident Jasmine Guy and several original cast members, but the film office still lists it as “Untitled HBCU Project.” What began filming between Feb. 6 and March 6
“Black Dagger Brotherhood: Lover Eternal,” Season 2, Passionflix
“Bound to My Rival,” vertical feature, DramaPops
“Caught in the Act: Unfaithful,” Season 5, hosted by Tami Roman, MTV
“Divorce Court,” syndicated judge show featuring Star Jones
“Family Feud,” syndicated game show
“Hal,” feature film starring Alexander Ludwig and Emma Roberts
“Health + Care Part 2,” Pluto Health Hero Network
“Love is Blind,” pod episodes of this reality dating show for Seasons 12 and 13 for Netflix
“Mad Pooper,” TLC reality show
“Reasonable Doubt,” Season 4 legal drama, Hulu
“Speed the Plow,” David Mamet adaptation of play starring Anthony Mackie and Sharon Stone
“The Rescue,” Paramount+ Western feature film starring Brandon Sklenar and Hassie Harrison
“The Heretiks,” independent feature film
“The Rockford Files,” NBC pilot
“The Transfer,” independent feature film
“Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” Season 11 drama, BET
“Tyler Perry’s Where’s the Smoke,” new Netflix drama about firefighters
What wrapped filming between Feb. 6 and March 6
“21 Down,” Ashley Judd inspirational movie
“Chad Powers,” Season 2, Hulu
“Health Hero Stories,” Pluto Health Hero Network
“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Season 13, MTV reality show
“Married to Medicine,” Season 12, Bravo reality show
“Mother’s Helper,” feature film
“Who Killed My Mother?” TV movie, Lifetime
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
