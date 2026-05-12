Pete Davidson back in Atlanta to play notorious mobster ‘Tommy Karate’

Pete Davidson (right) and Paul Walter Hauser (left) are going to be in a new film, "Tommy Karate," set to shoot in Atlanta this summer. (Courtesy of AP)

The low-budget theatrical movie “Tommy Karate” is set to shoot from July 8 through Aug. 13, according to the local crew union IATSE 479.

According to Deadline.com, Davidson is not only playing Pitera but is also a writer and producer of what is dubbed a “passion project.” The crime thriller is inspired by a true story and based on the nonfiction true crime book “The Butcher: Anatomy of a Mafia Psychopath” by Philip Carlo.

Pete Davidson after roasting Kevin Hart during a live Netflix special at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, May 10, 2026. (Netflix screenshot)

In a statement to Deadline, the “SNL” alum said he is “beyond thrilled that it’s finally in motion. Playing a role like this is a dream job. We have a great team behind this one, and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve come up with.”

Pitera is known as one of America’s most notorious mobsters out of New York City. He loved martial arts, which led to his nickname “Tommy Karate.” For the past 34 years, he has been serving a life sentence at United States Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez, Kentucky, convicted of six murders and operating a massive drug operation.