Georgia Entertainment Scene

Pete Davidson back in Atlanta to play notorious mobster ‘Tommy Karate’

Atlantan Paul Walter Hauser plays the DEA agent who takes the mafia killer down.
Pete Davidson (right) and Paul Walter Hauser (left) are going to be in a new film, "Tommy Karate," set to shoot in Atlanta this summer. (Courtesy of AP)
Pete Davidson (right) and Paul Walter Hauser (left) are going to be in a new film, "Tommy Karate," set to shoot in Atlanta this summer. (Courtesy of AP)
By
29 minutes ago

Pete Davidson is coming to Atlanta this summer to shoot a movie about mafia man Tommy Pitera.

The low-budget theatrical movie “Tommy Karate” is set to shoot from July 8 through Aug. 13, according to the local crew union IATSE 479.

According to Deadline.com, Davidson is not only playing Pitera but is also a writer and producer of what is dubbed a “passion project.” The crime thriller is inspired by a true story and based on the nonfiction true crime book “The Butcher: Anatomy of a Mafia Psychopath” by Philip Carlo.

Pete Davidson after roasting Kevin Hart during a live Netflix special at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, May 10, 2026. (Netflix screenshot)
Pete Davidson after roasting Kevin Hart during a live Netflix special at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, May 10, 2026. (Netflix screenshot)

In a statement to Deadline, the “SNL” alum said he is “beyond thrilled that it’s finally in motion. Playing a role like this is a dream job. We have a great team behind this one, and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve come up with.”

Pitera is known as one of America’s most notorious mobsters out of New York City. He loved martial arts, which led to his nickname “Tommy Karate.” For the past 34 years, he has been serving a life sentence at United States Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez, Kentucky, convicted of six murders and operating a massive drug operation.

Paul Walter Hauser, who now lives in metro Atlanta, will play DEA agent Jim Hunt, the man who captured Pitera.

Davidson has been in Atlanta for other film projects, including 2021’s “The Suicide Squad” and 2022 rom-com “I Want You Back.” He appeared in the new Netflix special “The Roast of Kevin Hart,” which debuted Sunday and made a Charlie Kirk joke that elicited groans from the audience.

Hauser has been in numerous films and TV shows shot in Atlanta, such as “I, Tonya,” “Cobra Kai,” “Richard Jewell” and “The Naked Gun.” He recently appeared at a “Richard Jewell” screening at the Plaza Theatre for the Atlanta Film Festival.

Georgia isn’t getting as many big-budget movies as it did between 2015 and 2022, but this year has seen a raft of lower-budget films with known actors. Currently, the state is home to upcoming films like “Comeback King” with Glen Powell, “Turpentine” with Melissa McCarthy and Connor Storrie of “Heated Rivalry” fame and “Green Bank” with Tatiana Maslany, Kumail Nanjiani and Brittany O’Grady.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

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