What’s filming in Georgia now? Shows with Ms. Pat, Connor Storrie.

The Georgia film and TV business remains painfully subdued as summer nears.
The state’s film office lists only 20 active productions, down from 26 a month ago. The listings actually dipped to 19 for a couple of weeks in May but has largely been in the 20s since the fall of 2024.
Melissa McCarthy arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 15, 2026, in West Hollywood, Calif. She is currently in Atlanta shooting the film "Turpentine." (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
There is also an untitled Sony film project, and a Netflix reality show called “Hunting Season.” Details have not been released about either.
Not listed on the site but shooting in metro Atlanta at least as of last week is “Green Bank,“ a horror film starring Tatiana Maslany, Kumail Nanjiani, Brittany O’Grady and Jim Belushi.
There is also an upcoming untitled eight-part drama series for Starz set in the world of the Black rodeo in Southeast Texas, according to local crew union IATSE Local 479. And Kristen Stewart will be coming later in the summer to film an Amazon series about the Challenger disaster called “Challenger.”
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.