Georgia Entertainment Scene What’s filming in Georgia now? Shows with Ms. Pat, Connor Storrie. Jaleel White is back hosting ‘Flip Side.’ Currently shooting in Georgia are (from left) Jaleel White's game show "Flip Side," Ms. Pat's "The Ms. Pat Show" for Paramount+ and Connor Storie's film "Turpentine." (AP)

By Rodney Ho 17 minutes ago Share

The Georgia film and TV business remains painfully subdued as summer nears. The state’s film office lists only 20 active productions, down from 26 a month ago. The listings actually dipped to 19 for a couple of weeks in May but has largely been in the 20s since the fall of 2024.

“The Ms. Pat Show,” which has been nominated for three Emmys, is producing its sixth season and moving from the soon-to-be-closed BET streaming service to Paramount+. Jaleel White is coming back for the syndicated game show “Flip Side,” and Melissa McCarthy and “Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie are in the area shooting dark comic crime thriller “Turpentine.” Melissa McCarthy arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 15, 2026, in West Hollywood, Calif. She is currently in Atlanta shooting the film "Turpentine." (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) There is also an untitled Sony film project, and a Netflix reality show called “Hunting Season.” Details have not been released about either. Not listed on the site but shooting in metro Atlanta at least as of last week is “Green Bank,“ a horror film starring Tatiana Maslany, Kumail Nanjiani, Brittany O’Grady and Jim Belushi.

There is also an upcoming untitled eight-part drama series for Starz set in the world of the Black rodeo in Southeast Texas, according to local crew union IATSE Local 479. And Kristen Stewart will be coming later in the summer to film an Amazon series about the Challenger disaster called “Challenger.”

Coming to Georgia soon are “Shark Tank” and “Celebrity Weakest Link,” both moving from Los Angeles where tax credits are focused primarily on scripted TV shows. John Cho attends a screening of "Poker Face" during PaleyFest in 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. His movie "Inground" wrapped filming in Atlanta in May. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) A couple of notable films wrapped over the past month: horror thriller “Inground’ featuring John Cho and indie drama “Hal” starring Alexander Ludwig and Emma Roberts. The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because companies are not obligated to update the state office. Some films and TV shows go by pseudonyms on the film office page if requested by the producers. The next “Superman” movie, for example, is under the name “Exodus.”

What started up between May 5 and June 2 “Flip Side,” syndicated game show, Season 3 “Hunting Season,” Netflix reality show “MTMMSS,” micro-drama, Mansa “One Last Kiss,” indie feature film “The Ms. Pat Show,” Paramount+, Season 6

“Turpentine,” comedy film starring Melissa McCarthy and Connor Storrie “Untitled Sony Project,” Sony What wrapped between May 5 and June 2 “All the Sinners Bleed” Netflix Southern gothic crime series, Season 1 “Behind the Curtain, ASO Productions, Season 6 “Black Dagger Brotherhood: Lover Eternal,” PassionFlix, Season 2

“Brine,” horror film shot in Savannah “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, Season 12 “Cutlers Court,” syndicated judge show, Season 3 “Family Feud,” syndicated game show, Season 28 “Hal,” feature film starring Alexander Ludwig and Emma Roberts