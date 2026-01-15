What’s filming now in Georgia? ‘Chad Powers’ and Glen Powell return

Georgia Entertainment Scene

Not much new has landed yet this year.
Season 2 of Hulu's series "Chad Powers" starring Glen Powell began production in metro Atlanta in January. (Courtesy of Daniel Delgado Jr./Disney)
The number of active TV and film productions in Georgia has been consistent over the past 16 months, largely between 20 and 30.

Currently, the Georgia Film Office reports 25, a number that would have been considered slow between 2016 and 2022 but is now the new normal.

Higher budget movies are now frequently eschewing Georgia for states like New Jersey (which now has arguably better incentives) and the United Kingdom, where producers now see lower labor costs.

Lukas Gage (center, background) and Jake Gyllenhaal (right) are expected to be back for "Road House 2," a sequel to the 2024 Amazon Prime film. (Courtesy of Laura Radford/Amazon Content Services LLC)
And since California boosted its pool of tax credits emphasizing TV series last year, Georgia has seen new TV series dry up outside of projects from Netflix, which is currently shooting “All the Sinners Bleed” and “A Different World” reboot in the area.

Hulu series “Tell Me Lies,” which started airing its third season Tuesday, also left Georgia for Toronto last year after shooting its first two seasons in metro Atlanta.

On the bright side, Hulu’s “Chad Powers,” a football comedy set in Georgia starring Glen Powell, is back to shoot its second season. Showrunner Michael Waldron told a subreddit group that if all goes well, he could see the series running three seasons.

Savannah has seen business slow down even more than metro Atlanta, but it has picked up a small amount of work this month with “Road House 2″ for two weeks. The film is primarily being filmed in the United Kingdom, but it’s capturing some of Savannah’s most iconic outdoor sites like Forsyth Park and River Street.

New projects like films “Cross-Platform” and “Station Break” and documentary “Smoke Alarm” show up on the film office tracker, but The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been unable to confirm any tangible information on them.

A modern-day Western film "The Rescue" is scheduled to shoot in metro Atlanta in February featuring two alums from the "Yellowstone" universe — Hassie Harrison (left) and Brandon Sklenar. (Courtesy of Paramount)
New Western “The Rescue” from Paramount is not yet listed on the film office site but is set to begin production in metro Atlanta next month. “Family Feud,” hosted by Steve Harvey, comes back to Trilith Studios for production Feb. 9. And a fresh, live-action “Scooby Doo” origin story series from Netflix is scheduled to begin this spring.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.

If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. (Oddly, “A Different World” is still listed as “Untitled HBCU Project.”)

What began production between Dec. 9 and Jan. 14

What wrapped between Dec. 9 and Jan. 14

What's filming in Georgia in January. (Courtesy of Georgia Film Office)
