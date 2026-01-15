What’s filming now in Georgia? ‘Chad Powers’ and Glen Powell return

Season 2 of Hulu's series "Chad Powers" starring Glen Powell began production in metro Atlanta in January. (Courtesy of Daniel Delgado Jr./Disney)
The number of active TV and film productions in Georgia has been consistent over the past 16 months, largely between 20 and 30.
Currently,
the Georgia Film Office reports 25, a number that would have been considered slow between 2016 and 2022 but is now the new normal.
Higher budget movies are now frequently eschewing Georgia for states
like New Jersey ( which now has arguably better incentives) and the United Kingdom, where producers now see lower labor costs.
Lukas Gage (center, background) and Jake Gyllenhaal (right) are expected to be back for "Road House 2," a sequel to the 2024 Amazon Prime film. (Courtesy of Laura Radford/Amazon Content Services LLC)
And
since California boosted its pool of tax credits emphasizing TV series last year, Georgia has seen new TV series dry up outside of projects from Netflix, which is currently shooting “All the Sinners Bleed” and “A Different World” reboot in the area. Hulu series “Tell Me Lies,” which started airing its third season Tuesday, also left Georgia for Toronto last year after shooting its first two seasons in metro Atlanta. On the bright side, Hulu’s “Chad Powers,” a football comedy set in Georgia starring Glen Powell, is back to shoot its second season. Showrunner Michael Waldron told a subreddit group that if all goes well, he could see the series running three seasons. Savannah has seen business slow down even more than metro Atlanta, but it has picked up a small amount of work this month with “Road House 2″ for two weeks. The film is primarily being filmed in the United Kingdom, but it’s capturing some of Savannah’s most iconic outdoor sites like Forsyth Park and River Street.
New projects like films “Cross-Platform” and “Station Break” and documentary “Smoke Alarm” show up on the film office tracker, but The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been unable to confirm any tangible information on them.
A modern-day Western film "The Rescue" is scheduled to shoot in metro Atlanta in February featuring two alums from the "Yellowstone" universe — Hassie Harrison (left) and Brandon Sklenar. (Courtesy of Paramount)
New Western “The Rescue” from Paramount is not yet listed on the film office site but is set to begin production in metro Atlanta next month. “Family Feud,” hosted by Steve Harvey, comes back to Trilith Studios for production Feb. 9. And a fresh, live-action “Scooby Doo” origin story series from Netflix is scheduled to begin this spring.
The Georgia film office provides an
ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.
If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. (Oddly, “A Different World” is still listed as “Untitled HBCU Project.”)
What began production between Dec. 9 and Jan. 14 “Baton,” a drama film focused on soccer, though recent details are scarce “Chad Powers,” Season 2, Hulu, with Glen Powell “Cross-Platform,” feature film “Road House 2,” Amazon sequel, with Jake Gyllenhaal “Smoke Alarm,” documentary What wrapped between Dec. 9 and Jan. 14 “106 & Sports,” BET+, talk show (BET previously said more episodes are forthcoming after the initial episodes taped and aired last year) “AEW Dynamite/Collision,” Season 7, TBS/TNT/HBO Max “Bloodletting,” indie horror Western film “Evergreen Hills Holiday Special,” Chick-fil-A Play short “I’m Sorry Mom, Crimes of Carly Gregg,” Peacock, reality “Now and Then,” feature film “The Part,” feature film “The Secret Lives of Bored Housewives,” TV movie “Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black,” Season 2, Netflix
What's filming in Georgia in January. (Courtesy of Georgia Film Office)
Past Monthly Updates June 14, 2019: 37 July 2, 2019: 40 July 22, 2019: 46 Sept. 5, 2019: 42 Oct. 9, 2019: 35 Nov. 11, 2019: 36 Dec. 5, 2019: 31 Feb. 7, 2020: 34 March 10, 2020: 39 July 16, 2020: 14 Aug. 3, 2020: 20 Aug. 24, 2020: 29 Sept. 29, 2020: 26 Oct. 26, 2020: 27 Nov. 10, 2020: 42 Dec. 2, 2020: 38 Jan. 18, 2021: 49 Feb. 16, 2021: 52 March 16, 2021: 57 April 14, 2021: 57 May 18, 2021: 44 June 16, 2021: 45 July 13, 2021: 45 Aug. 15, 2021: 40 Sept. 15, 2021: 45 Oct. 14, 2021: 55 Nov. 17, 2021: 58 Dec. 8, 2021: 52 Jan. 15, 2022: 50 Feb. 14, 2022: 54 March 17, 2022: 56 April 15, 2022: 43 May 15, 2022: 34 June 15, 2022: 35 July 15, 2022: 43 Aug. 15, 2022: 45 Sept. 15, 2022: 49 Oct. 15, 2022: 41 Nov. 15, 2022: 47 Dec. 19, 2022: 27 Jan. 18, 2023: 34 Feb. 15, 2023: 36 March 15, 2023: 31 April 15, 2023: 36 May 15, 2023: 32 June 15, 2023: 22 July 20, 2023: 20 Aug. 21, 2023: 14 Sept. 21, 2023: 13 Oct. 24, 2023: 17 Nov. 20, 2023: 22 Dec. 18, 2023: 27 Jan. 12, 2024: 28 Feb. 6, 2024: 40 March 11, 2024: 41 April 12, 2024: 43 May 29, 2024: 46 July 3, 2024: 32 Aug. 2, 2024: 30 Sept. 3, 2024: 25 Oct. 2, 2024: 29 Nov. 5, 2024: 29 Dec. 3, 2024: 24 Jan. 12, 2025: 16 Feb. 17, 2025: 20 March 12, 2025: 25 April 16, 2025: 24 May 17, 2025: 26 June 16, 2025: 25 July 16, 2025: 22 Aug. 15, 2025: 24 Sept. 16, 2025: 20 Oct. 30, 2025: 24 Dec. 9, 2025: 29
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
