Georgia Entertainment Scene What’s filming now in Georgia? ‘Chad Powers’ and Glen Powell return Not much new has landed yet this year. Season 2 of Hulu's series "Chad Powers" starring Glen Powell began production in metro Atlanta in January. (Courtesy of Daniel Delgado Jr./Disney)

The number of active TV and film productions in Georgia has been consistent over the past 16 months, largely between 20 and 30. Currently, the Georgia Film Office reports 25, a number that would have been considered slow between 2016 and 2022 but is now the new normal.