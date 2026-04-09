Georgia Entertainment Scene What’s filming now in Georgia? John Cho film, Damon Wayans Jr. pilot Several productions starting later this month. John Cho stars in a horror movie shooting in Atlanta called "Inground," while Damon Wayans Jr. stars in an NBC pilot drama called "Puzzled." (AP)

By Rodney Ho 5 minutes ago Share

After a momentary tick to over 30 active productions in early March, Georgia saw its active film and TV list shrink to 23 in early April, according to the Georgia film office. Unfortunately, 23 is closer to the norm over the past 19 months.

“Frisco King,” a Paramount+ sequel to “Tulsa King” starring Samuel L. Jackson largely produced in Texas, is scheduled to shoot for three days this week, according to On Location Casting, which offers work to background actors.

Horror movie “Inground” was scheduled to begin April 6 with a wrap date of May 4, according to IATSE 479, the local union representing most film and TV crew members. It stars John Cho (“Searching,” “Star Trek”) and Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus,” “Mayfair Witches”). Cho plays a recently divorced dad building a swimming pool in his backyard, which turns into a terrifying nightmare. Jimmy Olsen, played by Skyler Gisondo, is part of the new "Superman" universe and will have his own HBO Max spinoff series "DC Crime." (Courtesy of Warner Bros.) Two big DC Studios productions are also set to begin soon at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville: the next “Superman” movie (under the pseudonym “Exodus”) and a new spinoff series on HBO Max called “DC Crimes” featuring journalist Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo). RELATED ‘Superman’ returns: Sequel to 2025 hit appears set to film in Georgia again A Judd Apatow country music-themed comedy “Comeback King” starring Glen Powell is going to shoot starting in mid-April in Savannah, Macon and Claxton. And the Netflix reboot “A Different World” is scheduled to be in production through the end of the month, though it’s not on the list.

What began production between March 6 and April 6 “Puzzled,” pilot, NBC What wrapped between March 6 and April 6 “Brothers: Lover Eternal,” Season 2, Passionflix “Bound to My Rival,” vertical feature, DramaPops “Catalina Christmas,” feature film “Love is Blind,” Seasons 12 and 13 pod portions, Netflix

“Mad Pooper,” TLC reality show “Million Dollar Mountain Home,” A&E “Pivotal Moments,” Season 1, WABE “Speed the Plow,” feature film with Anthony Mackie and Sharon Stone “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” Season 11, BET