Georgia Entertainment Scene

What’s filming now in Georgia? John Cho film, Damon Wayans Jr. pilot

Several productions starting later this month.
John Cho stars in a horror movie shooting in Atlanta called "Inground," while Damon Wayans Jr. stars in an NBC pilot drama called "Puzzled." (AP)
John Cho stars in a horror movie shooting in Atlanta called "Inground," while Damon Wayans Jr. stars in an NBC pilot drama called "Puzzled." (AP)
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After a momentary tick to over 30 active productions in early March, Georgia saw its active film and TV list shrink to 23 in early April, according to the Georgia film office.

Unfortunately, 23 is closer to the norm over the past 19 months.

And it was an unusually dead month for TV and film starts. The only new production listed on the Georgia film office site between March 6 and April 7 was “Puzzled,” an NBC TV pilot starring Damon Wayans Jr. It follows once-promising college athlete Mike Brink (Wayans), who is transformed by a brain injury that gives him pattern-recognition skills, allowing him to help the local police solve crimes.

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Iantha Richardson and Ramon Rodriguez star in "Will Trent," seen on ABC and shot in Atlanta. It hasn't been renewed yet for a fifth season. (Matt Miller/Courtesy of Disney)
Iantha Richardson and Ramon Rodriguez star in "Will Trent," seen on ABC and shot in Atlanta. It hasn't been renewed yet for a fifth season. (Matt Miller/Courtesy of Disney)

In the meantime, 11 shows wrapped including the fourth season of ABC’s “Will Trent” (which has yet to be renewed), two Tyler Perry productions (BET’s 11th season of “Sistas” and the new Netflix drama “Where There’s Smoke”) and the pod episodes of Netflix’s “Love is Blind” for Seasons 12 and 13.

Some new productions are coming this month.

“Frisco King,” a Paramount+ sequel to “Tulsa King” starring Samuel L. Jackson largely produced in Texas, is scheduled to shoot for three days this week, according to On Location Casting, which offers work to background actors.

Horror movie “Inground” was scheduled to begin April 6 with a wrap date of May 4, according to IATSE 479, the local union representing most film and TV crew members. It stars John Cho (“Searching,” “Star Trek”) and Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus,” “Mayfair Witches”). Cho plays a recently divorced dad building a swimming pool in his backyard, which turns into a terrifying nightmare.

Jimmy Olsen, played by Skyler Gisondo, is part of the new "Superman" universe and will have his own HBO Max spinoff series "DC Crime." (Courtesy of Warner Bros.)
Jimmy Olsen, played by Skyler Gisondo, is part of the new "Superman" universe and will have his own HBO Max spinoff series "DC Crime." (Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Two big DC Studios productions are also set to begin soon at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville: the next “Superman” movie (under the pseudonym “Exodus”) and a new spinoff series on HBO Max called “DC Crimes” featuring journalist Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo).

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A Judd Apatow country music-themed comedy “Comeback King” starring Glen Powell is going to shoot starting in mid-April in Savannah, Macon and Claxton.

And the Netflix reboot “A Different World” is scheduled to be in production through the end of the month, though it’s not on the list.

Also, the ABC game show “Press Your Luck” hosted by Elizabeth Banks moves to metro Atlanta from Los Angeles later this month. On-Camera Audiences is seeking audience members now.

Season 6 of BET+’s “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” is also set to begin production later this month, according to Production List, which tracks scripted programming.

The second season of Netflix comedy “Free Bert” with Bert Kreischer, shot in metro Atlanta but set in Los Angeles, will be back in production this summer as well.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because companies are not obligated to update the state office.

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If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

What began production between March 6 and April 6

“Puzzled,” pilot, NBC

What wrapped between March 6 and April 6

“Brothers: Lover Eternal,” Season 2, Passionflix

“Bound to My Rival,” vertical feature, DramaPops

“Catalina Christmas,” feature film

“Love is Blind,” Seasons 12 and 13 pod portions, Netflix

“Mad Pooper,” TLC reality show

“Million Dollar Mountain Home,” A&E

“Pivotal Moments,” Season 1, WABE

“Speed the Plow,” feature film with Anthony Mackie and Sharon Stone

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” Season 11, BET

“Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke,” new Netflix drama

“Welcome to Plathville,” Season 8, TLC/Discovery+

“Will Trent,” Season 4, ABC

SOURCE: Georgia Film Office
SOURCE: Georgia Film Office

Past monthly updates

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

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