Georgia Entertainment Scene What’s filming in Georgia? ‘Superman,’ ‘Scooby-Doo’ and Kevin Bacon pilot. Other stars currently in town are Connor Storrie, Tatiana Maslany, Mckenna Grace and Bert Kreischer. Bert Kreischer (from left) is back in Atlanta to shoot Season 2 of Netflix’s “Free Bert”; Mckenna Grace stars in the new Netflix series “Scooby-Doo: Origins”; and David Corenswet once again assumes the role of humanity's protector in the next “Superman” movie. (AP)

By Rodney Ho 1 hour ago Share

Two crime fighters of a very different ilk are shooting in Atlanta now: Superman and Scooby-Doo. The movie and TV listing from the Georgia film office is pretty typical of what Georgia has seen since the fall of 2024 with 26 productions currently shooting. This is the same number from a year ago.

“Green Bank,” a horror thriller, is not listed on the film site but is in production locally starring Brittany O’Grady, Tatiana Maslany, Kumail Nanjiani, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Jim Belushi.

Connor Storrie, shown here arriving to the Met Gala on Monday in New York, is set to shoot “Turpentine” in Atlanta over the next two months. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Coming soon is “Turpentine,” a horror film featuring Melissa McCarthy and “Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie. Hulu is also shooting a dramatic pilot called “Southern Bastards” starring Kevin Bacon, while two NBC pilots recently wrapped and await their fates: a reboot of “The Rockford Files” with David Boreanaz and “Puzzled” starring Damon Wayans Jr. Sylvester Stallone attends the Paramount+ premiere for the third season of “Tulsa King” at the Langham Hotel on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) The biggest project to wrap in the past month is the fourth season of Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King” on Paramount+.