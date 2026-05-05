Georgia Entertainment Scene

What’s filming in Georgia? ‘Superman,’ ‘Scooby-Doo’ and Kevin Bacon pilot.

Other stars currently in town are Connor Storrie, Tatiana Maslany, Mckenna Grace and Bert Kreischer.
Bert Kreischer (from left) is back in Atlanta to shoot Season 2 of Netflix’s “Free Bert”; Mckenna Grace stars in the new Netflix series “Scooby-Doo: Origins”; and David Corenswet once again assumes the role of humanity's protector in the next “Superman” movie. (AP)
Bert Kreischer (from left) is back in Atlanta to shoot Season 2 of Netflix’s “Free Bert”; Mckenna Grace stars in the new Netflix series “Scooby-Doo: Origins”; and David Corenswet once again assumes the role of humanity's protector in the next “Superman” movie. (AP)
By
1 hour ago

Two crime fighters of a very different ilk are shooting in Atlanta now: Superman and Scooby-Doo.

The movie and TV listing from the Georgia film office is pretty typical of what Georgia has seen since the fall of 2024 with 26 productions currently shooting. This is the same number from a year ago.

DC Studios, courtesy of Atlanta resident and co-CEO James Gunn, is currently shooting the latest “Superman” movie out of Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, even causing a stir among prisoners at a local federal prison, according to TMZ.

Atlanta resident and actor Paul Walter Hauser, shown here at the premiere of “Frankenstein” in Los Angeles last year, will be featured in the new “Scooby-Doo: Origins” series. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP 2025)
Atlanta resident and actor Paul Walter Hauser, shown here at the premiere of “Frankenstein” in Los Angeles last year, will be featured in the new “Scooby-Doo: Origins” series. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP 2025)

Netflix is shooting three series at once in metro Atlanta: new horror drama “All the Sinners Bleed”; the second season of Bert Kreischer’s “Free Bert”; and the new “Scooby-Doo: Origins” featuring actors like Mckenna Grace and Atlanta resident Paul Walter Hauser.

In Savannah and Macon, Glen Powell has been filming Judd Apatow’s comedy “The Comeback King,” playing a washed-up country singer.

“Green Bank,” a horror thriller, is not listed on the film site but is in production locally starring Brittany O’Grady, Tatiana Maslany, Kumail Nanjiani, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Jim Belushi.

Connor Storrie, shown here arriving to the Met Gala on Monday in New York, is set to shoot “Turpentine” in Atlanta over the next two months. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Connor Storrie, shown here arriving to the Met Gala on Monday in New York, is set to shoot “Turpentine” in Atlanta over the next two months. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Coming soon is “Turpentine,” a horror film featuring Melissa McCarthy and “Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie.

Hulu is also shooting a dramatic pilot called “Southern Bastards” starring Kevin Bacon, while two NBC pilots recently wrapped and await their fates: a reboot of “The Rockford Files” with David Boreanaz and “Puzzled” starring Damon Wayans Jr.

Sylvester Stallone attends the Paramount+ premiere for the third season of “Tulsa King” at the Langham Hotel on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Sylvester Stallone attends the Paramount+ premiere for the third season of “Tulsa King” at the Langham Hotel on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The biggest project to wrap in the past month is the fourth season of Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King” on Paramount+.

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because companies are not obligated to update the state office.

Some films and TV shows go by pseudonyms on the film office page if requested by the producers. The next “Superman” movie, for example, is under the name “Exodus.”

What began filming between April 9 and May 5

What wrapped between April 9 and May 5

The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because companies are not obligated to update the state office. (Courtesy)
The Georgia film office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because companies are not obligated to update the state office. (Courtesy)

Past monthly updates

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

More Stories

The Latest

Reality shows shot in Georgia

VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise scrapped, including Atlanta spinoff

Atlanta actor Rob Lathan embraces ‘surreal’ opportunity on hit ‘Jury Duty’

CONCERT REVIEW

Bruce Springsteen tackles Trump, weaves joy and resistance at Atlanta show

Keep Reading

Kevin Bacon returns to Atlanta for Hulu’s ‘Southern Bastards’ pilot

Actors and studios strike a tentative 4-year deal, easing fears of another Hollywood shutdown

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have ended their 'It Ends With Us' dispute in a settlement

Featured

Polling Trump GOP Numbers

Georgia Republican voters are still all-in for Trump

Want to work in Atlanta’s 5th tallest tower? Here’s what it will look like.

Hungry? Plan ahead. Delta to end snack, drink service on shorter flights.