Georgia Entertainment Scene Kristen Stewart to play Sally Ride in Amazon’s ‘The Challenger’ in Atlanta The Amazon series will recount the 1986 space shuttle disaster. Kristen Stewart (left) is slated to play astronaut Sally Ride (right) in an upcoming Amazon limited series, "The Challenger," set to shoot at Shadowbox Studios in Atlanta starting in August. (AP photos)

By Rodney Ho 33 minutes ago Share

Actress Kristen Stewart is scheduled to come to Atlanta in late summer for a new limited Amazon series about the Challenger space shuttle explosion four decades ago. Dubbed “The Challenger,” its home base will be Atlanta’s Shadowbox Studios, with production set to start Aug. 24 this summer and run through Jan. 29, 2027, according to local crew union IATSE 479.

Stewart, a director and Academy Award-nominated actor whose breakout role was Bella in the “Twilight” series of films, is set to play Sally Ride, the first American woman in space on the Challenger in 1983, three years before the disaster happened. Amazon greenlit the series in March based on a book by Meredith E. Bagby called “The New Guys,” according to Variety. The space shuttle Challenger explodes shortly after lifting off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 28, 1986. (Bruce Weaver/AP) According to a logline provided by the producers, the series will track the “events leading up to the tragedy, and the shocking investigation that followed.” The film will include the 1986 Rogers Commission interrogating NASA about the explosion along with the personal journey of commission member Ride.

Maggie Cohn, who has worked on HBO Max’s “The Staircase” (shot in metro Atlanta) and FX’s “American Crime Story,” will serve as showrunner.