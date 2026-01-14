‘Yellowstone’ universe actors to shoot Western ‘The Rescue’ in Georgia

Paramount is planning to shoot a modern day Western in Georgia starting next month called “The Rescue,” starring two actors from the “Yellowstone” universe.
According to Deadline, Hassie Harrison, who played recurring character Laramie in seasons 3 through 5 on “Yellowstone,” will star alongside Brandon Sklenar, who starred for two seasons in the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923″ with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
The production dates in Georgia are Feb. 9 to March 28 and the film’s home base will be in Alpharetta, according to IATSE 479, the union representing most crew members in the state.
Paramount has not released a detailed description of the movie. Deadline, gleaning information from the studio, dubs it a modern Western thriller where a rodeo cowboy’s skills are put to the test outside the arena. On movie and TV show database IMDb, the plot is described as “a rodeo cowboy and his dog search for his missing daughter.”
John Fusco, the writer for “The Rescue,” has plenty of Western-themed bona fides on his resume including 1988’s “Young Guns,” 1992’s “Thunderheart” and the 2002 animated film “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.”
There have not been many TV shows or movies with a Western theme shot in Georgia over the years because producers would rather shoot in states like Arizona, California or New Mexico for more realistic vistas.
Back in 1980, “The Long Riders” transformed the town of Parrott into a 19th-century Western town for filming. The movie featured four sets of brothers: Stacy and James Keach; David, Keith and Robert Carradine; Dennis and Randy Quaid; and Christopher and Nicholas Guest.
“Cowboy Dreams,” a micro-drama featuring 47 two-minute episodes, shot primarily at GB’s Stables, a horse boarding facility in Cobb County. It was released on Vigloo late in 2024.
Jake Gyllenhaal starred in a reboot of “Road House” on Amazon. A sequel to the 2024 film is currently shooting some scenes in Savannah. (Laura Radford/Amazon)
Savannah gets a bit of ‘Road House 2′
“Road House 2,” a sequel to the 2024 Amazon film, is currently shooting some scenes in Savannah.
Savannah has seen the film business largely dry up since the 2023 entertainment strikes as producers have gone to Canada, the U.K. and Eastern Europe where production costs are cheaper. The city has amped up its tax credits on top of the existing state film tax credit in hopes of attracting more productions.
— AJC Savannah correspondent Adam Van Brimmer contributed to this story.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
