Georgia Entertainment Scene ‘Yellowstone’ universe actors to shoot Western ‘The Rescue’ in Georgia Plus, ‘Road House 2′ is shooting some scenes in Savannah. An upcoming modern day Western “The Rescue,” featuring “Yellowstone” universe alums Hassie Harrison (left) and Brandon Sklenar, is scheduled to shoot in metro Atlanta in February. (Paramount)

Paramount is planning to shoot a modern day Western in Georgia starting next month called “The Rescue,” starring two actors from the “Yellowstone” universe. According to Deadline, Hassie Harrison, who played recurring character Laramie in seasons 3 through 5 on “Yellowstone,” will star alongside Brandon Sklenar, who starred for two seasons in the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923″ with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

The production dates in Georgia are Feb. 9 to March 28 and the film’s home base will be in Alpharetta, according to IATSE 479, the union representing most crew members in the state. RELATED ‘Scooby-Doo’ live action series set to shoot in Atlanta Paramount has not released a detailed description of the movie. Deadline, gleaning information from the studio, dubs it a modern Western thriller where a rodeo cowboy’s skills are put to the test outside the arena. On movie and TV show database IMDb, the plot is described as “a rodeo cowboy and his dog search for his missing daughter.” John Fusco, the writer for “The Rescue,” has plenty of Western-themed bona fides on his resume including 1988’s “Young Guns,” 1992’s “Thunderheart” and the 2002 animated film “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.” There have not been many TV shows or movies with a Western theme shot in Georgia over the years because producers would rather shoot in states like Arizona, California or New Mexico for more realistic vistas.

RELATED From 2025: California upgraded its film incentive program. How will this affect Georgia? Back in 1980, “The Long Riders” transformed the town of Parrott into a 19th-century Western town for filming. The movie featured four sets of brothers: Stacy and James Keach; David, Keith and Robert Carradine; Dennis and Randy Quaid; and Christopher and Nicholas Guest.