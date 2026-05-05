Politics Georgia Republican voters are still all-in for Trump GOP candidates are jockeying for MAGA loyalists ahead of the primary, but a small group of Trump skeptics could be pivotal in the general election. A new AJC poll shows that 81% of likely Republican voters across Georgia agree with Trump’s actions in office. (Photo illustration: AJC | Source: Getty)

By Riley Bunch 15 minutes ago Share

Republican candidates competing in the crowded primaries for a pivotal U.S. Senate seat and the Governor’s Mansion are sticking strong in their support for President Donald Trump — for good reason. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows that Republican voters in Georgia still overwhelmingly back the president and are optimistic that the nation is heading in the right direction.

The numbers bode well for who closely aligned with Trump, while political hopefuls who have questioned him before are steering clear of criticism on the campaign trail. That’s because success in the Republican primary can hinge on voters like Neil Wein, a recently retired 58-year-old from Hall County who proudly calls himself a “poster child” for Trump’s MAGA agenda. “Have you seen all he’s done since he got in office? He’s better than the Energizer Bunny,” he said. “The Big Beautiful Bill, the tax reductions — no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security — I think he’s the greatest thing since sliced bread.”

For Wein, a candidate’s vocal support of the president’s platform is the deciding factor when he casts his vote.

“It absolutely makes a huge difference, because the only way you’re going to get stuff done is to have a group of like-minded people,” he said. “The left is just too much of an obstacle.” Wein is part of the 81% of likely Republican voters across Georgia in the AJC poll who agree with Trump’s actions in office and part of the 72% who think the nation is generally headed in the right direction. President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at his rally at Coosa Steel service center in Rome on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. It was Trump’s first visit to Georgia since his reelection. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) GOP voters strongly approve of how the administration has handled issues like the economy and its crackdown on immigration. In fact, Wein believes Trump’s immigration efforts need to go even further. “I think we need to stop going after just the worst,” he said. “I think we need to go after all of them.”

“The biggest reason why President Trump is endorsing my candidacy for governor is because he knows me,” Jones said on stage at the Atlanta Press Club debate. “We’ve got over a 10-year history together, and he knows me to be somebody who does what he says he’s going to do and delivers on it.” Former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger represents the flip side of that coin and is working to avoid answering questions about his certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia despite pressure from Trump and other Republicans. Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks to members of the media at a supporters rally after he filed paperwork to run for his 2026 re-election campaign at Liberty Plaza next to the State Capitol, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) Candidates who claim victory in the crowded primaries or possible runoff elections may have to shift their all-in MAGA strategy to be successful against their statewide Democrat opponents. While support for Trump was very high, there appears to be a slight decline in support among GOP primary voters over the last several months. Compared with an AJC poll conducted in November, Trump’s approval rating has fallen by 3 percentage points and approval from the general direction of the country has dropped by 4 points.

Athens-Clarke County resident Evan Elder, 44, is a longtime Republican and remembers voting for George W. Bush when he first turned 18 and then again for his reelection. But the “divisiveness” of the party pushed him recently to vote Democrat in the presidential elections. “I’m just not a Trump fan,” he said and added that who the candidate is, rather than the party they belong to, ultimately impacts his decision. “I am more a positions-and-policies person — I’m never just red-checking because it’s a Republican.” Elder cited the impact the Iran war is having on gas prices, as well as sky-high home prices in Athens adding to issues like homelessness. “We can all see it right? The numbers don’t lie,” Elder said. “Costs are still up and there are still conflicts going on which the current administration said it was going to end.”