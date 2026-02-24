Glen Powell starring in Judd Apatow country music film in Savannah, Macon

Dubbed “Comeback King,” it’s set to shoot in Macon and Savannah in June.
According to Deadline, the movie will star Powell as a country artist in a career free fall. Cristin Milioti, who won an Emmy for her scene-stealing role in “The Penguin,” has also been cast in the film.
Cristin Milioti attends the premiere of “Buddy” during the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the Library Center Theatre in Park City, Utah. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
CL Casting, which seeks background actors for films and TV shows, sent out a posting this week on social media for the movie.
“Casting talent, ages 18+, open ethnicity, with country music royalty vibes,” the social media post said. “Do people say you look like a famous country singer? That you look just like someone famous? Do you have the country artist look? This is for you!”
Apatow is known for films such as “Knocked Up,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Bridesmaids.” He will direct the project and is co-writing the script with Powell.
At the time, he lamented the difficulties of getting mid-budget comedies like his to theaters.
“I don’t think it’s a rejection from the audience,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time. “Studios just haven’t made the investment. Comedy is still important. Look at ‘Barbie’ and ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ They’re comedy-based. I think if someone made ‘The Hangover’ today, it’d still be as big as it was then.”
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
