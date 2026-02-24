Georgia Entertainment Scene Glen Powell starring in Judd Apatow country music film in Savannah, Macon The film, also starring Cristin Milioti, is set to begin shooting in June. Glen Powell, shown here in a scene from “How to Make a Killing,” will return to Georgia later this year for a new Judd Apatow comedy. (Ilze Kitshoff/A24 via AP)

Busy actor Glen Powell, who has been shooting the second season of Hulu dramedy “Chad Powers” in metro Atlanta, will be returning to Georgia later this year for a Judd Apatow comedy. Dubbed “Comeback King,” it’s set to shoot in Macon and Savannah in June.

According to Deadline, the movie will star Powell as a country artist in a career free fall. Cristin Milioti, who won an Emmy for her scene-stealing role in “The Penguin,” has also been cast in the film. RELATED Savannah bets on indie films to revive dormant film scene Cristin Milioti attends the premiere of “Buddy” during the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the Library Center Theatre in Park City, Utah. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) CL Casting, which seeks background actors for films and TV shows, sent out a posting this week on social media for the movie. “Casting talent, ages 18+, open ethnicity, with country music royalty vibes,” the social media post said. “Do people say you look like a famous country singer? That you look just like someone famous? Do you have the country artist look? This is for you!”