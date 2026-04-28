Georgia Entertainment Scene

Tatiana Maslany, Brittany O’Grady, Jim Belushi shooting ‘Green Bank’ in Atlanta

Kumail Nanjiani, Jasmin Savoy Brown are also cast in the horror thriller.
A new horror thriller "Green Bank" is shooting in Atlanta featuring a cast that includes Tatiana Maslany, Brittany O'Grady and Jim Belushi. (AP)
A new horror thriller "Green Bank" is shooting in Atlanta featuring a cast that includes Tatiana Maslany, Brittany O'Grady and Jim Belushi. (AP)
By
1 hour ago

New sci-fi horror thriller “Green Bank” is shooting in Atlanta, featuring a cast that includes Brittany O’Grady, Tatiana Maslany, Kumail Nanjiani, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Jim Belushi.

“Green Bank” takes place in an American town where Wi-Fi, cell service and other radio transmissions are heavily forbidden. Infant sleep-trainer Sloan (Brown) realizes the parents of the child she’s caring for are much more than the clueless yuppies they seem to be.

The film began production April 21 and runs through May 28, according to crew union IATSE Local 479. It’s identified as a “low budget tier 1B” film, meaning its budget is between $6.25 million and $9.99 million.

Its home base is Atlanta’s Pangaea Studios.

Kumail Nanjiani arrives at the Oscars on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kumail Nanjiani arrives at the Oscars on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Director Josh Ruben told Variety, the film is meant to be fun. “Horror is the bulletproof genre, and ‘Green Bank’ has the full package,” he said. “It’s smart, scary and wickedly funny.”

Maslany’s career took off after she won an Emmy for her work in the celebrated BBC America sci-fi thriller “Orphan Black.” She shot one season of Disney+’s “She-Hulk” in 2021 in Atlanta.

O’Grady was a regular on the Fox scripted drama “Star” from 2016 to 2019, which was also shot in Atlanta.

Nanjiani last year came to Atlanta as part of “Breadwinner,” an upcoming comedy starring Nate Bargatze coming out in theaters May 29.

The Georgia film and TV business is not as busy as it was a few years ago, but a few projects are currently shooting or about to start shooting. There’s a major “Superman” film, the fourth season of Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” a John Cho horror movie, a new Melissa McCarthy film, “Turpentine,” and a Netflix “Scooby Doo” live action origin series.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will also start filming “Lizard Music” in Atlanta this summer.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

More Stories

The Latest

Connor Storrie Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy, ‘Heated Rivalry’ actor slated to join Atlanta-shot film

What does Shaq smell like? Now you can find out with his new fragrance.

Visiting Uganda to see how Zoo Atlanta is helping save mountain gorillas

Keep Reading

Melissa McCarthy, ‘Heated Rivalry’ actor slated to join Atlanta-shot film

Maggie Gyllenhaal to lead Venice Film Festival jury

What to Stream: 'Wuthering Heights,' Kacey Musgraves, Tori Amos and a double dose of Matthew Rhys

Featured

PFAS Regulatory
AJC INVESTIGATION

Georgia officials watched, waited as carpet mills polluted water with toxic chemicals

As Delta flight delays mount, pilots and management point fingers

Why free parking at Atlanta restaurants is getting harder to find