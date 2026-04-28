Georgia Entertainment Scene Tatiana Maslany, Brittany O’Grady, Jim Belushi shooting ‘Green Bank’ in Atlanta Kumail Nanjiani, Jasmin Savoy Brown are also cast in the horror thriller. A new horror thriller "Green Bank" is shooting in Atlanta featuring a cast that includes Tatiana Maslany, Brittany O'Grady and Jim Belushi. (AP)

By Rodney Ho 1 hour ago Share

New sci-fi horror thriller “Green Bank” is shooting in Atlanta, featuring a cast that includes Brittany O’Grady, Tatiana Maslany, Kumail Nanjiani, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Jim Belushi. “Green Bank” takes place in an American town where Wi-Fi, cell service and other radio transmissions are heavily forbidden. Infant sleep-trainer Sloan (Brown) realizes the parents of the child she’s caring for are much more than the clueless yuppies they seem to be.

The film began production April 21 and runs through May 28, according to crew union IATSE Local 479. It’s identified as a “low budget tier 1B” film, meaning its budget is between $6.25 million and $9.99 million. Its home base is Atlanta’s Pangaea Studios. Kumail Nanjiani arrives at the Oscars on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Director Josh Ruben told Variety, the film is meant to be fun. “Horror is the bulletproof genre, and ‘Green Bank’ has the full package,” he said. “It’s smart, scary and wickedly funny.”