Georgia Entertainment Scene Kevin Bacon returns to Atlanta for Hulu’s ‘Southern Bastards’ pilot Actors Erin Kellyman, Tim McGraw also star in the show based on the graphic novels. Kevin Bacon attends the Prime Video premiere of “The Bondsman” at Village East by Angelika on Monday, March 31, 2025, in New York. The show worked out of stages in Senoia, with Grantville playing the show’s fictional town of Landry. (CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

By Rodney Ho 55 minutes ago Share

Kevin Bacon is back in Atlanta, this time to shoot a Hulu pilot drama called “Southern Bastards.” The show is based on the graphic novels of the same name. According to the producers, it “follows a tenacious military vet (Erin Kellyman), who goes to Craw County, Alabama, to find her estranged father (Bacon). What she finds is a murderous hornet’s nest of organized crime run by the winningest high school football coach in the South (country star Tim McGraw).”

Bacon recently stopped by Atlanta’s independent Plaza Theatre to see Japanese psychological horror film “Exit 8″ and posted an Instagram video in front of the theater marquee. He called the movie “provocative” and the movie theater “very, very cool.” “I love seeing theaters like this showing movies like that,” he said. “You need the movies and the movies need you.” “Southern Bastards,” if Hulu gives it a green light, would be the second project in metro Atlanta where Bacon is working with a bona fide country star.

Kevin Bacon starred in the Amazon Prime horror comedy “The Bondsman,” with Georgia native and singer Jennifer Nettles. (Tina Rowden/Amazon Prime)