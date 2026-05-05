Business Want to work in Atlanta’s 5th tallest tower? Here’s what it will look like. As 1072 West Peachtree skyscraper in Midtown prepares to open, its developer begins effort to recruit office tenants. 1 / 12 Credit: Courtesy of Eleven Visualisation This is a rendering of Rockefeller Group's new 60-story skyscraper at 1072 W Peachtree St. in Midtown, which includes eight floors of new office space. (Courtesy of Eleven Visualisation)

By Zachary Hansen 1 hour ago Share

For the past 30 years, office tenants looking for Atlanta’s tallest workspaces have had the same set of options. But that’s about to change.

The 60-story skyscraper at 1072 West Peachtree St. in Midtown, which is the tallest building to join Atlanta’s skyline in three decades, is close to opening. On Monday, its developer Rockefeller Group unveiled new renderings of the tower’s office floors and began advertising the space for prospective tenants. The 224,000 square feet of office space, spread across eight floors, is the last large block of new workspace under construction in Atlanta after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the market. But Rockefeller Group executives said their project, which is now Atlanta’s fifth tallest building, separates itself from the crowd. The Rockefeller Group's new 60-story skyscraper at 1072 W Peachtree St. in Midtown includes eight floors of new office space. (Rendering courtesy of Eleven Visualisation) “Top companies today are seeking more than just office space, prioritizing environments that attract, engage, and retain top talent,” John Petricola, senior managing director of the Southeast region at Rockefeller Group, said in a news release.

“In a market increasingly defined by a flight to true A+ trophy assets,” he continued, referencing an industry term for the highest-quality office space, “1072 West Peachtree stands apart as a premier Midtown office, uniquely positioned at the center of where talent lives, works, and experiences the best of Atlanta.”

Each level includes a private outdoor terrace in addition to a mix of indoor and outdoor amenities. (Rendering courtesy of Eleven Visualisation) The offices span floors 11 to 18, with spaces for collaborative areas, private offices, individual workstations and conference rooms surrounded by 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows. Each level includes a private outdoor terrace in addition to a mix of indoor and outdoor amenities. The skyscraper has been in the works since 2020 when Rockefeller bought the 1-acre property, on which a post office once operated, for $25 million. The developer’s plans were paused by the pandemic, but the project broke ground in the summer of 2023. Since Rockefeller’s acquisition, a number of other buildings have risen around Midtown, including Portman Holdings’ 1020 Spring office building and Society Atlanta, a 31-story apartment tower at 811 Peachtree St. From 2018 to early 2024, Midtown added 46 buildings, with another 20 either being proposed or beginning construction, according to civic and business group Midtown Alliance.