Bert Kreischer’s Netflix comedy is staying in Atlanta for Season 2

Netflix’s commitment to Georgia remains strong. The streaming service last year shot the upcoming faith-based film “‘Tis So Sweet” starring Taraji P. Henson and the fifth season of “Sweet Magnolias.” The streamer is currently shootingseasons 12 and 13 of “Love is Blind,” the new drama “All the Sinners Bleed” and a reboot of “A Different World” in Atlanta.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.