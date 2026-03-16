Georgia Entertainment Scene

Bert Kreischer’s Netflix comedy is staying in Atlanta for Season 2

It’s good news for the TV and film business in metro Atlanta, as the volume of scripted TV series has dropped in recent years.
Bert Kreischer goofing around with actress Ava Ryan during a break on the set of Netflix's "Free Bert." (Tom Griscom/Copyright Netflix 2026)
Bert Kreischer goofing around with actress Ava Ryan during a break on the set of Netflix's "Free Bert." (Tom Griscom/Copyright Netflix 2026)
By
1 hour ago

Bert Kreischer and his famously shirtless bod will get more airtime on Netflix courtesy of his scripted show “Free Bert,” which will return to metro Atlanta later this year for a second season.

The comedy, which features Kreischer playing a slightly heightened version of himself, is set in Los Angeles but is produced locally.

Six episodes of “Free Bert” debuted in January in Netflix’s Global Top 10, peaking in the top 3 in its first week in the United States and Canada.

“The character is 100% me,” Kreischer told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in January. “There is no separation between church and state.”

“Free Bert” shooting locations Season 1 included Woodward Academy in College Park, the golf course at Stone Mountain Park and iconic strip club Magic City, which was supposed to be honored an Atlanta Hawks game until the NBA nixed the idea.

The show’s renewal is welcome news for the TV and film business in metro Atlanta, which has seen the volume of scripted TV series drop in recent years. Starz’ “BMF,” Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and NBC’s “Found” all have finished their runs while Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies” moved to Toronto after its second season.

Over the past 15 months, Amazon’s Kevin Bacon dramedy “The Bondsman,” NBC’s “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” and two Peacock series ― “Hysteria!” and “Teacup” ― all failed to make it to a second season.

The new Netflix series "Free Bert" stars Ava Ryan as Georgia Kreischer, Lilou Lang as Ila Kreishcer, Arden Myrin as Leeann Kreischer, and Bert Kreischer as a fictional version of himself. (Netflix)
The new Netflix series "Free Bert" stars Ava Ryan as Georgia Kreischer, Lilou Lang as Ila Kreishcer, Arden Myrin as Leeann Kreischer, and Bert Kreischer as a fictional version of himself. (Netflix)

Kreischer’s January stand-up show at Gas South Arena was postponed due to bad weather and moved to June 5. Tickets are still available through Tickemaster starting at $36.55.

Netflix’s commitment to Georgia remains strong. The streaming service last year shot the upcoming faith-based film “‘Tis So Sweet” starring Taraji P. Henson and the fifth season of “Sweet Magnolias.” The streamer is currently shooting seasons 12 and 13 of “Love is Blind,” the new drama “All the Sinners Bleed” and a reboot of “A Different World” in Atlanta.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

More Stories

The Latest

RAMÓN RODRIGUEZ

4 reasons ABC could bring back Atlanta-filmed ‘Will Trent’ for 5th season

What’s filming in Georgia now? ‘Love is Blind,’ ‘Sistas,’ ‘Family Feud’

Atlanta abortion clinic focus of Oscar-nominated doc ‘The Devil is Busy’

Keep Reading

Tyler Perry Studios sells stake in BET+. Here’s what that means for fans.

After years of growth, Georgia’s film industry hits a painful reset

What’s filming in Georgia now? ‘Love is Blind,’ ‘Sistas,’ ‘Family Feud’

Featured

OUTKAST MAP
FROM

‘It’s UATL’ podcast: Former Magic City dancer weighs in on NBA debate

Georgia Senate approves tax rebates of up to $500

Winter is coming? Georgia braces for steep temperature drop after storms