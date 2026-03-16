Georgia Entertainment Scene Bert Kreischer’s Netflix comedy is staying in Atlanta for Season 2 It’s good news for the TV and film business in metro Atlanta, as the volume of scripted TV series has dropped in recent years. Bert Kreischer goofing around with actress Ava Ryan during a break on the set of Netflix's "Free Bert." (Tom Griscom/Copyright Netflix 2026)

Bert Kreischer and his famously shirtless bod will get more airtime on Netflix courtesy of his scripted show “Free Bert,” which will return to metro Atlanta later this year for a second season. The comedy, which features Kreischer playing a slightly heightened version of himself, is set in Los Angeles but is produced locally.

Six episodes of “Free Bert” debuted in January in Netflix’s Global Top 10, peaking in the top 3 in its first week in the United States and Canada. “The character is 100% me,” Kreischer told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in January. “There is no separation between church and state.” “Free Bert” shooting locations Season 1 included Woodward Academy in College Park, the golf course at Stone Mountain Park and iconic strip club Magic City, which was supposed to be honored an Atlanta Hawks game until the NBA nixed the idea.