Georgia Entertainment Scene

Melissa McCarthy, ‘Heated Rivalry’ actor slated to join Atlanta-shot film

‘Turpentine’ — about a son hiring friends to rob his parents to pay off a bookie — will film on location in May, June.
"Heated Rivalry" actor Connor Storrie (left) and comedic actor Melissa McCarthy are expected to join the film "Turpentine" set to film in metro Atlanta in May and June. (AP photos)
"Heated Rivalry" actor Connor Storrie (left) and comedic actor Melissa McCarthy are expected to join the film "Turpentine" set to film in metro Atlanta in May and June. (AP photos)
By
1 hour ago

Comic actor Melissa McCarthy and “Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie are expected to join a crime thriller shooting next month in Atlanta.

According to local crew union IATSE 479, the film “Turpentine” is set to shoot in Atlanta from May 11 to June 25. Though the movie will use Electric Owl Studios for offices and wardrobe, all shooting will be on location and not on stages.

Deadline said McCarthy and Storrie are slated to star in the movie, which follows a deadbeat son who hires friends to rob his own parents to pay off a bookie, with disastrous results.

McCarthy has shot several films in metro Atlanta and even resided in Atlanta for a time. Over eight years, she shot “Identity Thief,” “The Boss,” “Life of the Party,” “Superintelligence” and “Thunder Force,” which finished filming just before the COVID-19 pandemic,

She recently made a surprise appearance during “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month when Jack Black hosted.

Storrie, who hosted “SNL” in February, is a hot commodity after the breakout success of HBO Max’s “Heated Rivalry” series about gay hockey players.

Georgia film and TV production has settled into a much slower pace than the heyday of the late 2010s and early 2020s, but the state is still getting some business. Bigger projects currently in production include Netflix’s “Scooby Doo: Origins” live-action series, the newest DC “Superman” movie and the Judd Apatow film “Comeback King,” which is filming in Savannah and Macon.

Projects set to start filming in Georgia in the coming months include “Lizard Music” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and horror movie “Inground” starring John Cho.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

More Stories

The Latest

Shaquille O’Neal visits McDonough JCPennys

What does Shaq smell like? Now you can find out with his new fragrance.

Visiting Uganda to see how Zoo Atlanta is helping save mountain gorillas

Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan team up for rare concert at UGA’s Sanford Stadium

Keep Reading

Marietta native tells how he financed, produced Bob Odenkirk thriller ‘Normal’

Luxury movie theater chain IPIC to stay open during sale process

How ‘a group of hippies’ created Atlanta’s 50-year film institution

Featured

Early voting photos
EXCLUSIVE

Early voting gets underway: Check out AJC’s Voter Guide for more on candidates

Insanity defense tested in fatal Midtown shooting trial

Waffle House preps for World Cup with new retail storefront