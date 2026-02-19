Georgia Entertainment Scene Damon Wayans Jr. coming to Atlanta to shoot NBC drama pilot ‘Puzzled’ Pilot for NBC’s ‘Rockford Files’ reboot is also being shot in the city. Comedian Damon Wayans Jr. starred in the TV comedy “Poppa’s House,” with his father Damon Wayans. It aired on CBS for just one season, 2024-2025. (Robert Voets/CBS)

Damon Wayans Jr. is starring in an NBC drama pilot “Puzzled” that will shoot in Atlanta next month. The pilot is set to begin March 15 and wrap March 24, according to IATSE 479, the union representing most crew members in Georgia. It will be shot at Assembly Studios in Doraville.

Typically, broadcast networks will decide whether to give a pilot a season run by May. If “Puzzled” gets a green light, it could potentially run in the fall or spring of the following broadcast year. RELATED What’s filming now in Georgia? Projects with Ashley Judd, Sharon Stone. The show is based on the “Puzzle Master” and “The Puzzle Box” books by Danielle Trussoni. Wayans will play Mike Brink, a once-promising college athlete who barely escapes a tragic fire but is transformed by a traumatic brain injury that gives him the ability to see the world in an unexpected way and helps him solve crimes with police. Brink “makes his living by betting on sports and is uniquely equipped to do this because he developed Acquired Savant Syndrome as a result of a traumatic brain injury,” according to Variety. “This rare phenomenon gives him exceptional skills in puzzle-solving, higher math functions and pattern recognition.” It’s unclear where the drama will be set.

Wayans Jr., 43, has starred in broadcast comedies such as ABC’s ‘Happy Endings” and Fox’s “The New Girl” and features including “Let’s Be Cops” and the upcoming “Scary Movie 6,” which filmed in metro Atlanta last year. His last TV comedy with his father Damon Wayans, “Poppa’s House,” lasted one season on CBS in 2024-2025.