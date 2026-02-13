David Boreanaz coming to Atlanta for NBC’s ‘The Rockford Files’ reboot pilot

David Boreanaz, 56, has a strong track record, with all pilots he has starred in making it to series. His three big shows all enjoyed long broadcast runs. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services 2025)

If the show is picked up for series, it’s unclear if it will move to Los Angeles or stay in Atlanta.

The original series starred Emmy-winning actor James Garner and ran from 1974 to 1980 on NBC, followed by several TV movies.

Veteran TV actor David Boreanaz — who starred in shows like “Angel,” “Bones” and “SEAL Team” — will be coming to Atlanta to shoot a pilot for a reboot of the hit 1970s private investigator show “The Rockford Files.”

Whether the show stays in Atlanta if it gets picked up for series is unclear. Many new TV series apply for tax credits in California, which were greatly expanded last year, resulting in a reduction of series coming to Georgia, which also has a generous film tax credit system.

Boreanaz, 56, has a strong track record, with all pilots he has starred in making it to series. His three big shows all enjoyed long broadcast runs.

“The Rockford Files” will be fictionally set in Los Angeles and parts of the pilot will be shot on location there.

According to the producers, the reboot is set in present day with James Rockford (Boreanaz) newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn’t commit. He returns to his life as a private investigator and solves cases with his charmingly gruff exterior masking a strong moral core. He quickly lands squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime.