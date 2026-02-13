David Boreanaz coming to Atlanta for NBC’s ‘The Rockford Files’ reboot pilot
If the show is picked up for series, it’s unclear if it will move to Los Angeles or stay in Atlanta.
David Boreanaz, 56, has a strong track record, with all pilots he has starred in making it to series. His three big shows all enjoyed long broadcast runs. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services 2025)
Veteran TV actor David Boreanaz — who starred in shows like “Angel,” “Bones” and “SEAL Team” — will be coming to Atlanta to shoot a pilot for a reboot of the hit 1970s private investigator show “The Rockford Files.”
The original series starred Emmy-winning actor James Garner and ran from 1974 to 1980 on NBC, followed by several TV movies.
Whether the show stays in Atlanta if it gets picked up for series is unclear. Many new TV series apply for tax credits in California, which were greatly expanded last year, resulting in a reduction of series coming to Georgia, which also has a generous film tax credit system.
Boreanaz, 56, has a strong track record, with all pilots he has starred in making it to series. His three big shows all enjoyed long broadcast runs.
“The Rockford Files” will be fictionally set in Los Angeles and parts of the pilot will be shot on location there.
According to the producers, the reboot is set in present day with James Rockford (Boreanaz) newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn’t commit. He returns to his life as a private investigator and solves cases with his charmingly gruff exterior masking a strong moral core. He quickly lands squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime.
TV series, if they become a success like ABC’s “Will Trent,” are appealing because they can provide steady work for local crew for years.
Despite the two cities’ obvious differences, Atlanta has occasionally masqueraded as Los Angeles in TV series such as Lifetime’s “Drop Dead Diva” (2009-2014) with Brooke Elliott; Lifetime’s “Devious Maids” (2013-2016); and AMC’s “Lodge 49″ (2018-19) with Wyatt Russell.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
