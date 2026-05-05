Business Hungry? Plan ahead. Delta to end snack, drink service on shorter flights. Airline says it is ending ‘express’ service for some flights and expanding service for those 350 to 500 miles long. Delta Air Lines flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that will be affected by the airline's food and beverage service changes include nonstop flights to Jacksonville, Florida, and Memphis, Tennessee. (John Spink/AJC 2023)

By Emma Hurt 1 hour ago Share

Starting May 19, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is cutting its “express” food and beverage service for Comfort and main cabins on all flights shorter than 350 miles. The change will affect nearly 500 daily flights, or about 9% of its schedule including Delta Connection regional flights. First class is exempted.

Flights of that length from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport include nonstops to Jacksonville, Florida, and Memphis, Tennessee. In-flight service is already unavailable on trips shorter than 250 miles. But simultaneously, the airline told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it is boosting offerings in Comfort and main cabin for all flights 350 miles and longer. Previously, full service — which includes alcohol and four snack options — was only available for flights longer than 500 miles. Those between 350 and 500 miles had only featured express service with limited snack and nonalcoholic beverage options.

After the change, the airline will have eliminated its express service option entirely, which featured small water bottles, coffee, tea and only two snacks.

The airline said 14% of daily flights will gain full service from this change, or about 770 — more than those that will lose service. “Even on the small number of flights without beverage service, our crew will continue to be visible, available, and focused on caring for our customers, like they do on every flight,” spokesperson Emily Pitchford said. Delta did not answer questions from the AJC about the reasoning behind the changes, but the airline industry has been facing major financial pressure from jet fuel price spikes prompted by the war in Iran. Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines ceased operations Saturday amid the financial pressures, when a government bailout deal fell through. Jet fuel is one of the industry’s biggest expenses and, according to the International Air Transport Association, prices have more than doubled since the conflict began.