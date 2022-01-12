The restaurants opening in metro Atlanta in 2022

More than 150 restaurants opened in metro Atlanta in 2021. This year is on track to bring many more restaurants, bars, coffee shops and breweries to the area. Below, find a running list of the food and beverage concepts set to open this year.
Intown
A Mano, West End
Anh’s Kitchen, downtown Atlanta
Big Game, Old Fourth Ward
Breadwinner Cafe, The Works in West Midtown
Breaker Breaker, Eastside Beltline
Brooklyn Tea, Castleberry Hill
By Weight and by Measure, Coda Tech Square in Midtown
CT Reforma, Buckhead
Chefs Market, Pratt Pullman in Kirkwood
Corner Grille, West Midtown
Crabman 305, downtown Atlanta
Daiquiriville, Underground Atlanta in downtown Atlanta
Dulcet Down Under, Cascade Heights
East Pole Coffee, Poncey-Highland
El Valle Kitchen, Midtown
Fetch, The Works in West Midtown
Flight Club, Star Metals in West Midtown
Fishmonger, Poncey-Highland
Future, Underground Atlanta in downtown Atlanta
Gilly’s Brew Bar, Castleberry Hill
Girl Diver, West Midtown
Glide Pizza, West Midtown
H&F Burger, Colony Square
Hattie B’s, West Midtown
Hill Social, Atlanta University Center
Hodgepodge Coffee, Summerhill
How Crispy, Summerhill
Humble Pie, West Midtown
Knife Kitchen and Cocktails, Buckhead
KPot Korean BBQ, West Midtown
La Semilla, Reynoldstown
Lake and Oak, West End
LOA Rooftop Bar, West Midtown
Mendocino Farms, Buckhead
North Italia, Lenox Square
Noodoh Fusion, Midtown
Oretha’s at the Point, Cascade Heights
Original Chop Shop, Buckhead
Painted Park, Inman Park
Pancake Social, West Midtown
Peach Cobbler Factory, Edgewood
Perrine’s Wine Shop, Buckhead
Pins Mechanical Company, South Downtown
Pizza Clementine, South Downtown
Portrait Coffee, West End
Press Start, Summerhill
Queso Shop, West Midtown
Recess, Buckhead
Redacted, Summerhill
Roshambo, Peachtree Hills
Rumi’s Kitchen, Colony Square
SMR Tap, Star Metals at West Midtown
Salaryman, Toco Hills
Salt Factory Pub, Reynoldstown
The Salty, Buckhead (location also planned for Krog District)
Seabird Oyster Bar, Eastside Beltline
Serenidad, Cascade Heights
Slingshot Social Game Club, West Midtown
SmoQue Burger, Coda at Tech Square in Midtown
SoCu Prime, Old Fourth Ward
Spiller Park Coffee, Moores Mill
Stix Asian Cuisine, Midtown
Sweets by MJB, Grant Park
T’s Brunch Bar, Midtown
Thirteenth Floor, South Downtown
UPop, Buckhead
Underground Atlanta food hall, downtown Atlanta
Wagamama, Star Metals in West Midtown
Westside Motor Lodge, Westside
Wild Leap, downtown Atlanta
Wiley Food, Reynoldstown
Yalda, West Midtown
Yard Milkshake Bar, West Midtown
Yumbii, Midtown (location also planned for Moore’s Mill)
Zakia, Atlanta
Unnamed Duane Nutter restaurant, Summerhill
Unnamed Ford Fry restaurant, West Midtown
Unnamed restaurant from The Select owners, The Works in West Midtown
Unnamed concept from How Crispy team, South Downtown
Cobb County
B.A.D. Gyal Vegan, Marietta
Bagel 101 Cafe, Marietta
Dry County Brewing taproom, Kennesaw
Juice Champs, Kennesaw
KPot Korean BBQ, Cumberland
Metropizza, Vinings
Mac McGee Irish Pub, the Battery
Perfect Note, Marietta
Scoville Hot Chicken, Marietta
Smith’s Gourmet Creations, Powder Springs
DeKalb County
Antico Pizza, Tucker
Bagel 101 Cafe, Dunwoody
Cajun Blues, Atlanta
Distillery of Modern Art, Chamblee
Fox Bros BBQ, Brookhaven
The Hall food hall, Dunwoody
Kamayan ATL, Doraville
KPot Korean BBQ, Tucker
La Chiquiada, Decatur
Leftie Lee’s, Avondale Estates
Muchacho, Decatur
Pontoon Brewing, Tucker
Sankranti, Dunwoody
Santo Cantina and Cocina, Decatur
Scoville Hot Chicken, Decatur
Sixty Vines, Dunwoody
Sunshine Alchemy, PREP Kitchen
Superica, Dunwoody
Sweet Dreams, Tasty Treats, Decatur
Whiskey Cake, Dunwoody
Unnamed concept from El Tesoro owners, Oakhurst
North Fulton County
Bagel 101 Cafe, Roswell
Bask Steakhouse, Roswell
Cafe at Pharr/Sugarbenders, Sandy Springs
City Eats Kitchen, Alpharetta
Fetch, Alpharetta
Fogon and Lions, Alpharetta
Food Terminal, Sandy Springs
Food Terminal, Alpharetta
Foundation Social Eatery, Alpharetta
Il Bottegone, Halcyon
Jinbei West, Peachtree Corners
Kid Cashew Wood Fire Grill, Sandy Springs
Mutation Brewing, Sandy Springs
Toscana ITA, Alpharetta
Yalda, Sandy Springs
Gwinnett County
Cantina Loca, Sugar Hill
Cips, Suwanee
H&W Steakhouse, Peachtree Corners
Hattie Marie’s, Duluth
Snackboxe Bistro, Duluth
Two Cities Pizza Company, Suwanee
Unnie Cafe, Duluth
Village Burger, Lawrenceville
