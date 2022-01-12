Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

The restaurants opening in metro Atlanta in 2022

After living in New York for a decade, Rob Birdsong created Glide Pizza as a response to the lack of slice joints in Atlanta. Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee
caption arrowCaption
After living in New York for a decade, Rob Birdsong created Glide Pizza as a response to the lack of slice joints in Atlanta. Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee

Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee

Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

More than 150 restaurants opened in metro Atlanta in 2021. This year is on track to bring many more restaurants, bars, coffee shops and breweries to the area. Below, find a running list of the food and beverage concepts set to open this year.

Explore10 metro Atlanta restaurants we can't wait to see open in 2022
caption arrowCaption
Shaking Beef 8-ounce filet mignon with frisée salad and marinated tomatoes. Courtesy of Girl Diver

Credit: Handout

Shaking Beef 8-ounce filet mignon with frisée salad and marinated tomatoes. Courtesy of Girl Diver
caption arrowCaption
Shaking Beef 8-ounce filet mignon with frisée salad and marinated tomatoes. Courtesy of Girl Diver

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Intown

5Church, Buckhead

A Mano, West End

Alici, Midtown

Anh’s Kitchen, downtown Atlanta

Amar Bien, West Midtown

Atrium, Ponce City Market

Bankhead Seafood, Bankhead

Bastone, West Midtown

Big Game, Old Fourth Ward

Breadwinner Cafe, The Works in West Midtown

Breaker Breaker, Eastside Beltline

BrewDog, Eastside Beltline

Brooklyn Tea, Castleberry Hill

Bryan Furman BBQ, Riverside

By Weight and by Measure, Coda Tech Square in Midtown

CT Reforma, Buckhead

Capella Cheese, Armour Yards

Carmel, Buckhead

Chefs Market, Pratt Pullman in Kirkwood

Corner Grille, West Midtown

Crabman 305, downtown Atlanta

D Boca N Boca, Summerhill

The Daily, West Midtown

Daiquiriville, Underground Atlanta in downtown Atlanta

Dulcet Down Under, Cascade Heights

East Pole Coffee, Poncey-Highland

El Valle Kitchen, Midtown

Fetch, The Works in West Midtown

Flight Club, Star Metals in West Midtown

Fishmonger, Poncey-Highland

Future, Underground Atlanta in downtown Atlanta

Gilly’s Brew Bar, Castleberry Hill

Girl Diver, West Midtown

Glide Pizza, West Midtown

H&F Burger, Colony Square

Hattie B’s, West Midtown

Hill Social, Atlanta University Center

Hodgepodge Coffee, Summerhill

How Crispy, Summerhill

Humble Pie, West Midtown

Knife Kitchen and Cocktails, Buckhead

KPot Korean BBQ, West Midtown

La Semilla, Reynoldstown

Lake and Oak, West End

LOA Rooftop Bar, West Midtown

Mendocino Farms, Buckhead

North Italia, Lenox Square

Noodoh Fusion, Midtown

Oretha’s at the Point, Cascade Heights

Original Chop Shop, Buckhead

Painted Park, Inman Park

Pancake Social, West Midtown

Peach Cobbler Factory, Edgewood

Perrine’s Wine Shop, Buckhead

Pins Mechanical Company, South Downtown

Pizza Clementine, South Downtown

Portrait Coffee, West End

Press Start, Summerhill

Queso Shop, West Midtown

Recess, Buckhead

Redacted, Summerhill

Roshambo, Peachtree Hills

Rumi’s Kitchen, Colony Square

SMR Tap, Star Metals at West Midtown

Salaryman, Toco Hills

Salt Factory Pub, Reynoldstown

The Salty, Buckhead (location also planned for Krog District)

Seabird Oyster Bar, Eastside Beltline

Serenidad, Cascade Heights

Slingshot Social Game Club, West Midtown

SmoQue Burger, Coda at Tech Square in Midtown

SoCu Prime, Old Fourth Ward

Spiller Park Coffee, Moores Mill

Stix Asian Cuisine, Midtown

Sweets by MJB, Grant Park

T’s Brunch Bar, Midtown

Thirteenth Floor, South Downtown

UPop, Buckhead

Underground Atlanta food hall, downtown Atlanta

Wagamama, Star Metals in West Midtown

Westside Motor Lodge, Westside

Wild Leap, downtown Atlanta

Wiley Food, Reynoldstown

Yalda, West Midtown

Yard Milkshake Bar, West Midtown

Yumbii, Midtown (location also planned for Moore’s Mill)

Zakia, Atlanta

Unnamed Duane Nutter restaurant, Summerhill

Unnamed Ford Fry restaurant, West Midtown

Unnamed restaurant from The Select owners, The Works in West Midtown

Unnamed concept from How Crispy team, South Downtown

caption arrowCaption
Food from the menu of B.A.D. Gyal Vegan. / B.A.D. Gyal Vegan Facebook page

Food from the menu of B.A.D. Gyal Vegan. / B.A.D. Gyal Vegan Facebook page
caption arrowCaption
Food from the menu of B.A.D. Gyal Vegan. / B.A.D. Gyal Vegan Facebook page

Cobb County

B.A.D. Gyal Vegan, Marietta

Bagel 101 Cafe, Marietta

Dry County Brewing taproom, Kennesaw

Juice Champs, Kennesaw

KPot Korean BBQ, Cumberland

Metropizza, Vinings

Mac McGee Irish Pub, the Battery

Perfect Note, Marietta

Scoville Hot Chicken, Marietta

Smith’s Gourmet Creations, Powder Springs

caption arrowCaption
Dishes from the menu of Sankranti, set to open in Dunwoody. / Courtesy of Sankranti

Dishes from the menu of Sankranti, set to open in Dunwoody. / Courtesy of Sankranti
caption arrowCaption
Dishes from the menu of Sankranti, set to open in Dunwoody. / Courtesy of Sankranti

DeKalb County

Antico Pizza, Tucker

Bagel 101 Cafe, Dunwoody

Cajun Blues, Atlanta

Distillery of Modern Art, Chamblee

Fox Bros BBQ, Brookhaven

The Hall food hall, Dunwoody

Kamayan ATL, Doraville

KPot Korean BBQ, Tucker

La Chiquiada, Decatur

Leftie Lee’s, Avondale Estates

Muchacho, Decatur

Pontoon Brewing, Tucker

Sankranti, Dunwoody

Santo Cantina and Cocina, Decatur

Scoville Hot Chicken, Decatur

Sixty Vines, Dunwoody

Sunshine Alchemy, PREP Kitchen

Superica, Dunwoody

Sweet Dreams, Tasty Treats, Decatur

Whiskey Cake, Dunwoody

Unnamed concept from El Tesoro owners, Oakhurst

caption arrowCaption
Takeout from Food Terminal/West Midtown: From top, nasi lemak with fried curry chicken, Cheese ’N Cheese rolling hot plate, tossed noodles with six-hour braised beef, and (bottom) wonton soup. Our writer calls this “the takeout of my dreams." Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Takeout from Food Terminal/West Midtown: From top, nasi lemak with fried curry chicken, Cheese ’N Cheese rolling hot plate, tossed noodles with six-hour braised beef, and (bottom) wonton soup. Our writer calls this “the takeout of my dreams." Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
caption arrowCaption
Takeout from Food Terminal/West Midtown: From top, nasi lemak with fried curry chicken, Cheese ’N Cheese rolling hot plate, tossed noodles with six-hour braised beef, and (bottom) wonton soup. Our writer calls this “the takeout of my dreams." Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Credit: Wendell Brock

North Fulton County

Bagel 101 Cafe, Roswell

Bask Steakhouse, Roswell

Cafe at Pharr/Sugarbenders, Sandy Springs

City Eats Kitchen, Alpharetta

Fetch, Alpharetta

Fogon and Lions, Alpharetta

Food Terminal, Sandy Springs

Food Terminal, Alpharetta

Foundation Social Eatery, Alpharetta

Il Bottegone, Halcyon

Jinbei West, Peachtree Corners

Kid Cashew Wood Fire Grill, Sandy Springs

Mutation Brewing, Sandy Springs

Toscana ITA, Alpharetta

Yalda, Sandy Springs

caption arrowCaption
Salmon Laap from the menu of Snackboxe Bistro. / Courtesy of Snackboxe Bistro

Salmon Laap from the menu of Snackboxe Bistro. / Courtesy of Snackboxe Bistro
caption arrowCaption
Salmon Laap from the menu of Snackboxe Bistro. / Courtesy of Snackboxe Bistro

Gwinnett County

Cantina Loca, Sugar Hill

Cips, Suwanee

H&W Steakhouse, Peachtree Corners

Hattie Marie’s, Duluth

Snackboxe Bistro, Duluth

Two Cities Pizza Company, Suwanee

Unnie Cafe, Duluth

Village Burger, Lawrenceville

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Biltong Bar closes in Buckhead Village
Salt Factory Pub opening restaurant in Atlanta
Fetch Park dog park and bar opens in Buckhead
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top