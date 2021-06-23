Salaryman, Queso Shop opening second locations in Toco Hills

Two popular Atlanta food and beverage concepts are expanding with second locations in the Toco Hills shopping center.
Salaryman, which serves Japanese and Korean-inspired food and drinks, and the Queso Shop, which specializes in tacos, quesadillas and other Mexican dishes, will both open by early 2022.
Part of the Korean Wives Hospitality Group, which also owns Ramen Station in Grant Park, Noona in Duluth and Suzy Siu’s Baos in Krog Street Market, Salaryman opened in East Lake in 2019.
The Queso Shop, which debuted in Piedmont Heights earlier this year after operating as a food truck, comes from the team behind Korean taco spot Yumbii, which has locations in Buckhead and Toco Hills.
The restaurants will join six other retail concepts slated to open in the shopping center in the coming months.
Located at the intersection of North Druid Hills and LaVista Roads, Toco Hills -- owned and operated by real estate developer Edens -- has undergone a major overhaul over the past few years.
Several longtime tenants -- including Bagel Palace, Petite Auberge and Famous Pub -- closed their doors, making way for new spots like Spiller Park Coffee and Iron Age Korean Steakhouse.
Other Toco Hills food and beverage concepts include Goldberg’s Bagels, Masti - Indian Street Eats, La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe and Top Spice Thai and Malaysian.
