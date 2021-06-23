Salaryman, Queso Shop opening second locations in Toco Hills

Salaryman, which serves Japanese and Korean-inspired food and drinks, and the Queso Shop, which specializes in tacos, quesadillas and other Mexican dishes, will both open by early 2022.

Part of the Korean Wives Hospitality Group, which also owns Ramen Station in Grant Park, Noona in Duluth and Suzy Siu’s Baos in Krog Street Market, Salaryman opened in East Lake in 2019.