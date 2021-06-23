ajc logo
Salaryman, Queso Shop opening second locations in Toco Hills

The Queso Shop’s loaded tots are a great and filling $8 meal; these are made with pork belly. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Caption
The Queso Shop’s loaded tots are a great and filling $8 meal; these are made with pork belly. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Restaurant News
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two popular Atlanta food and beverage concepts are expanding with second locations in the Toco Hills shopping center.

Salaryman, which serves Japanese and Korean-inspired food and drinks, and the Queso Shop, which specializes in tacos, quesadillas and other Mexican dishes, will both open by early 2022.

Part of the Korean Wives Hospitality Group, which also owns Ramen Station in Grant Park, Noona in Duluth and Suzy Siu’s Baos in Krog Street Market, Salaryman opened in East Lake in 2019.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta
Korean Fried Chicken Wings are among the hot appetizers at Salaryman. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS
Caption
Korean Fried Chicken Wings are among the hot appetizers at Salaryman. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

The Queso Shop, which debuted in Piedmont Heights earlier this year after operating as a food truck, comes from the team behind Korean taco spot Yumbii, which has locations in Buckhead and Toco Hills.

The restaurants will join six other retail concepts slated to open in the shopping center in the coming months.

Located at the intersection of North Druid Hills and LaVista Roads, Toco Hills -- owned and operated by real estate developer Edens -- has undergone a major overhaul over the past few years.

Several longtime tenants -- including Bagel Palace, Petite Auberge and Famous Pub -- closed their doors, making way for new spots like Spiller Park Coffee and Iron Age Korean Steakhouse.

Other Toco Hills food and beverage concepts include Goldberg’s Bagels, Masti - Indian Street Eats, La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe and Top Spice Thai and Malaysian.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreDeKalb County dining news

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

