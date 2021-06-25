5Church opening a second location in Buckhead this fall

Midtown restaurant 5Church Atlanta is celebrating its fifth anniversary with the announcement that it’s expanding with a second location.
5Church Buckhead is slated to open this fall at 3379 Peachtree Road in the space formerly home to Sage Woodfire Grill and Morton’s the Steakhouse.
Owner Ayman Kamel said customers had been requesting a location in Buckhead for several years. He started looking to expand a couple of years ago, but got sidetracked when the COVID pandemic hit the U.S. in March 2020.
Like most restaurant owners, he had to find ways to stay afloat while the traditional hospitality industry was decimated. Once he was confident that 5Church Midtown was solid, he seized the opportunity to make the Peachtree Road building 5Church’s second Atlanta home.
Executive chef Mark Alba, who started at the Midtown location in early 2020, will oversee the kitchen at both restaurants, working with sous chef Angelina Espinoza and pastry chef Ahisha Day to develop the menu for the Buckhead location.
The menu will feature several dishes that have been mainstays at the Midtown restaurant since it opened in Colony Square in 2016, including the “60 Second” prime New York strip and the lamb burger. Guests can also find several dishes specific to the Buckhead location, as well as seasonally changing items.
Also new for Buckhead will be a chef’s table, where Alba will serve seasonal prix fixe menus for up to 10 guests, sourcing ingredients locally.
Kamel said the large building, designed by Erik Lewitt of Plexus Research and Design, will be completely renovated. The centerpiece will be a “sunroom”, a patio space for about 70 that can easily be enclosed or can function as outdoor seating via retractable windows. Art from local artists will be installed throughout the restaurant, including on the ceiling. The interior will seat about 145.
“The minute you walk in, you’re going to see that ‘wow’ factor,” Kamel said. “It’s not going to be a copy and paste of 5Church Midtown. We wanted to give people something to be hungry for. Each restaurant will have its unique experience, but it’ll still be a 5Church.”
5Church Buckhead will be open for lunch and dinner daily, as well as weekend brunch.
