5Church opening a second location in Buckhead this fall

Executive chef Mark Alba, who started at the Midtown location in early 2020, will oversee the kitchen at both restaurants, working with sous chef Angelina Espinoza and pastry chef Ahisha Day to develop the menu for the Buckhead location.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Caption 60-second steak from 5Church / Photo by Ben Getz Credit: Yvonne Zusel Credit: Yvonne Zusel

The menu will feature several dishes that have been mainstays at the Midtown restaurant since it opened in Colony Square in 2016, including the “60 Second” prime New York strip and the lamb burger. Guests can also find several dishes specific to the Buckhead location, as well as seasonally changing items.

Also new for Buckhead will be a chef’s table, where Alba will serve seasonal prix fixe menus for up to 10 guests, sourcing ingredients locally.

Caption Rendering of the interior of 5Church Buckhead. / Architect: Erik Lewitt, Plexus Research & Design

Kamel said the large building, designed by Erik Lewitt of Plexus Research and Design, will be completely renovated. The centerpiece will be a “sunroom”, a patio space for about 70 that can easily be enclosed or can function as outdoor seating via retractable windows. Art from local artists will be installed throughout the restaurant, including on the ceiling. The interior will seat about 145.

“The minute you walk in, you’re going to see that ‘wow’ factor,” Kamel said. “It’s not going to be a copy and paste of 5Church Midtown. We wanted to give people something to be hungry for. Each restaurant will have its unique experience, but it’ll still be a 5Church.”

5Church Buckhead will be open for lunch and dinner daily, as well as weekend brunch.

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.