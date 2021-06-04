Savi Provisions owner to open new ‘high end’ gas station concept in Atlanta

Paul Nair, the founder of gourmet market concept Savi Provisions, is poised to introduce a new concept to metro Atlanta this summer.
Nair will open UPop, short for Urban Provisions Offering Petroleum, in new-to-Georgia gas station Arco at 3861 Roswell Road NE in the former Golden Buddha space.
UPop will offer prepared foods, beer, wine and liquor, as well as a bistro with small plates.
“This will be a higher-end experience,” Nair said in a prepared statement. “We are intentionally not using traditional convenience store items or big name brands. The goal is to offer a highly curated selection.”
He plans to expand the concept to North Carolina in the future.
In addition, Savi Provisions, which Nair founded in 2009, will open its 11th location this fall in the Star Metals Residences building at 1050 Howell Mill Road in West Midtown.
The franchise location, which will offer a variety of prepared food, groceries, wines and beers for on-site and off-site consumption, is owned by twins brothers Vivek and Vinay Patel. The brothers also own a Savi location set to open this month in the AMLI Lenox building.
