Pins Mechanical Company to offer cocktails, bowling when it opens in downtown Atlanta

Pins Mechanical Co. will offer duckpin bowling and drinks when it opens in Atlanta in 2023. / Pins Mechanical Co. Facebook page
Pins Mechanical Co. will offer duckpin bowling and drinks when it opens in Atlanta in 2023. / Pins Mechanical Co. Facebook page

Credit: Heidi Bunch

Restaurant News
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Pins Mechanical Company, a game bar that will also feature several dining and bar spaces, is set to open in downtown Atlanta as part of the South Dwntn development.

Columbus, Ohio-based Rise Brands is behind the concept, which has eight locations in other cities including Nashville and Charlotte. Pins will open at 222 Mitchell Street, making it the first tenant of the space being developed by real estate company Newport as part of its South Dwntn project.

Expected to open in early to mid-2023, the 25,000 square-foot open-air Pins will feature many elements of its sister brand, 16-Bit Bar+Arcade, as well as an outdoor courtyard, rooftop patios, three full bars and duckpin bowling. The concept also offers bocce ball, patio pong, ping pong, pinball and several other games.

Beverage offerings include a variety of cocktails, beers, punches and wines as well as boozy slushies and mocktails. The business will not serve food.

The seven-story building at 222 Mitchell, which has been empty for nearly 20 years, was previously home to the Citizens & Southern Bank. It combines a 1909 brick building and two mid-century modern buildings to form the biggest component of the South Dwntn project.

The project aims to redevelop eight blocks of historic buildings with office space, restaurants, arts and entertainment venues and add new residential and hotel options.

Historic Hotel Row, another component of South Dwntn, recently named a concept from the team behind fried chicken operation How Crispy Express and a pizza shop from Slater Hospitality as forthcoming tenants.

In 2016, Newport opened an office in Atlanta and purchased 48 buildings within the South Downtown district, and four acres of mostly unused surface parking lots, which could be used for new buildings.

