Pins Mechanical Company to offer cocktails, bowling when it opens in downtown Atlanta

Columbus, Ohio-based Rise Brands is behind the concept, which has eight locations in other cities including Nashville and Charlotte. Pins will open at 222 Mitchell Street, making it the first tenant of the space being developed by real estate company Newport as part of its South Dwntn project.

Expected to open in early to mid-2023, the 25,000 square-foot open-air Pins will feature many elements of its sister brand, 16-Bit Bar+Arcade, as well as an outdoor courtyard, rooftop patios, three full bars and duckpin bowling. The concept also offers bocce ball, patio pong, ping pong, pinball and several other games.