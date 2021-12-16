ajc logo
X

Glide Pizza, Pancake Social among tenants signed on for new Westside Paper development

A rendering of the Westside Paper development, set to open in West Midtown in 2022.
Caption
A rendering of the Westside Paper development, set to open in West Midtown in 2022.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Several familiar Atlanta food and beverage concepts have signed on as tenants for West Midtown adaptive reuse development Westside Paper.

Set to open in 2022, the project, from Third & Urban and FCP, will reuse a more than 70-year-old industrial campus at 950 West Marietta St.

Three established Atlanta restaurants, and one new-to-market eatery will be part of the development. Bridger Properties is in charge of leasing.

All-day brunch concept Pancake Social, which opened its first location at Ponce City Market in 2019 and is set to debut at Westside Paper in spring 2022, serves a variety of pancakes, egg dishes, sandwiches, bowls, juices, coffee and brunch cocktails.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Glide Pizza, which Atlanta native Rob Birdsong opened on the Eastside Beltline in 2020, will serve up its New York-style pizza.

Restaurateur Richard Tang’s Girl Diver, which debuted in the Madison Yards development in 2020 and serves a menu of Viet-Cajun seafood dishes, will open a second location at Westside Paper. Tang also owns Char Korean Bar & Grill in Inman Park.

Finally, Westside Paper will be home to the first Atlanta location of fried chicken sandwich spot Boxcar Betty’s. The restaurant, which also offers dishes like fried pickles and sweet potato fries, has locations in Charleston, Chicago and Charlotte.

“Having great restaurants sets the tone for Westside Paper and the environment we are creating,” said Third & Urban partner Chris Faussemagne in a prepared statement. “With all of Third & Urban’s projects, we understand the importance of building retail destinations with local operators who value community at both the project and also for the surrounding neighborhood.”

Third & Urban is behind several other Atlanta developments including Common Ground on the Eastside Beltline and Armour Yards.

Once complete, the 15-acre Westside Paper campus will also offer office space and retail.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta
ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
This comforting Atlanta sandwich carries its name with no shame
Check out the menus for Hugh Acheson’s new restaurant and bar
Warm up on one of these metro Atlanta restaurant patios this winter
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top