Glide Pizza, Pancake Social among tenants signed on for new Westside Paper development

Restaurateur Richard Tang’s Girl Diver, which debuted in the Madison Yards development in 2020 and serves a menu of Viet-Cajun seafood dishes, will open a second location at Westside Paper. Tang also owns Char Korean Bar & Grill in Inman Park.

Finally, Westside Paper will be home to the first Atlanta location of fried chicken sandwich spot Boxcar Betty’s. The restaurant, which also offers dishes like fried pickles and sweet potato fries, has locations in Charleston, Chicago and Charlotte.

“Having great restaurants sets the tone for Westside Paper and the environment we are creating,” said Third & Urban partner Chris Faussemagne in a prepared statement. “With all of Third & Urban’s projects, we understand the importance of building retail destinations with local operators who value community at both the project and also for the surrounding neighborhood.”

Third & Urban is behind several other Atlanta developments including Common Ground on the Eastside Beltline and Armour Yards.

Once complete, the 15-acre Westside Paper campus will also offer office space and retail.

