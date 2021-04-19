Wild Leap Craft Beverages bringing brewery, distillery to downtown Atlanta

Set to open this fall, Wild Leap’s newest venture will be a 15,340 square-foot brewery, distillery and event destination in downtown Atlanta. Wild Leap will serve as the anchor for Centennial Yards South, the first district of the 50-acre Centennial Yards redevelopment of the properties at 99 and 125 Ted Turner Drive.

Wild Leap will span two levels at 125 Ted Turner Drive and include multiple bars, outdoor seating, lounge areas and event spaces. The main level opens onto the Canyon, a 740 foot-long pedestrian promenade located below street level between the buildings and viaduct.