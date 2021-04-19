ajc logo
Wild Leap Craft Beverages bringing brewery, distillery to downtown Atlanta

Rendering of the taproom at Wild Leap Craft Beverages / Courtesy of Wild Leap Craft Beverages
Restaurant News | 57 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Western Georgia brewery and distillery Wild Leap Craft Beverages is taking a big jump into the metro Atlanta market.

Set to open this fall, Wild Leap’s newest venture will be a 15,340 square-foot brewery, distillery and event destination in downtown Atlanta. Wild Leap will serve as the anchor for Centennial Yards South, the first district of the 50-acre Centennial Yards redevelopment of the properties at 99 and 125 Ted Turner Drive.

Wild Leap will span two levels at 125 Ted Turner Drive and include multiple bars, outdoor seating, lounge areas and event spaces. The main level opens onto the Canyon, a 740 foot-long pedestrian promenade located below street level between the buildings and viaduct.

Wild Leap's premium vodka now comes in the form of 12-oz ready-to-drink canned cocktails Courtesy of Wild Leap
Credit: Handout

“The spirit of Wild Leap is about following your passions, taking chances and doing what you love,” said Wild Leap co-founder Rob Goldstein in a prepared statement. “While we spent several years looking for the perfect opportunity to add a location in Atlanta, after learning about the size and scope of the Centennial Yards development in Downtown Atlanta, we immediately knew that we wanted to be a part of it.”

Founded in LaGrange by Goldstein, Anthony Rodriguez and Chris Elliott in 2017, Wild Leap renovated a historic 1940s building into the city’s first brewery. A distillery followed in 2019, with a taproom experience built around handcrafted cocktails and highlighting its vodka. In addition to its beer and spirits, Wild Leap also started selling canned cocktails during the pandemic.

Centennial Yards South encompasses six of the total $5 billion, 50-acre Centennial Yards development, a partnership between CIM Group and Stream Realty Partners. Developing the area formerly known as the Gulch, the project will transform former railyards into a mixed-use development over more than a dozen city blocks. Once complete, Centennial Yards South will include 50,000 square feet of retail throughout two lower levels.

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

