Ford Fry to open fifth metro Atlanta Superica in Dunwoody

Atlanta chef and restaurateur Ford Fry has plans to open a fifth location of his popular Tex-Mex restaurant Superica next year in Dunwoody.
The restaurant will open in summer 2022 in the 268,000-square-foot Ashford Lane development at 4500 Olde Perimeter Way.
The menu will echo that of the other Superica locations, with dishes including tacos, woodfired steaks and fish.
Led by beverage director Lara Creasy, the beverage program will feature a variety of margaritas, cocktails, wines and craft beers, as well as an extensive list of agave tequilas and mezcals.
The Dunwoody Superica will join locations at Krog Street Market, Battery Atlanta, Avalon in Alpharetta, Chastain Park, as well as North Carolina, Texas and Tennessee.
Ford’s Rocket Farm Restaurants group also includes several other metro Atlanta restaurants including the Optimist, No. 246, St. Cecilia, King + Duke, Beetlecat and JCT Kitchen, as well as other eateries in Nashville and Houston.
Once open, Superica Dunwoody will be open daily and will serve weekend brunch.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.