East Pole Coffee expanding with second Atlanta location

The Poncey-Highland shop will offer expanded programming and hours, with a natural wine program and local beers served in the evenings. Food offerings will also expand, with more robust breakfast offerings and options in the evenings.

“We’d like to be a good living room for the neighborhood,” Tompkins said.

The building will feature a “massive” bar that will occupy 25% of the space. In the late afternoons and evenings, Tompkins envisions offering multiple points of service. For instance, customers who want a glass of wine can order from the bar rather than standing in line with guests wanting a cup of coffee.

In addition to community tables and bar seating, East Pole is hoping to offer outdoor seating, as well as a walk-up window for to-go orders.

Tompkins said Plaza on Ponce is an ideal space for a second location in part because of its proximity to the Ottley location.

“You don’t have to use the interstate at all to get there,” he said. “We like the proximity, we like that there’s likely familiarity in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood with our coffee. We didn’t want to bookend the city for a second location.”

Other food and beverage concepts at Plaza on Ponce include Joey Ward’s Southern Belle and Georgia Boy, Majestic Diner, Insomnia Cookies and Righteous Room.

