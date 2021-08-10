Krog Street Market restaurant Recess coming to Buckhead

Health-focused restaurant Recess is slated to open a second Atlanta location later this year in Buckhead.
The eatery, which will be located in the Hanover Village building at 3150 Roswell Road NW, will be a more streamlined version of the original Recess, which opened in mixed-use development Krog Street Market in 2018. The redesigned concept will serve as a prototype for future locations.
The Krog Street Market stall, which has been closed during the pandemic while serving food out of sister concept Bar Mercado, will reopen this fall.
Revamped lunch and dinner menus will continue to focus on grains, proteins and seasonal vegetables. Look for new sandwiches, salads, grain bowls, customizable build-your-own meals and family offerings alongside Recess favorites including the Superbowl made with coconut brown rice, red quinoa, sweet potato, kale, pickled beet, chickpea, dried mango and dates and the My Farro Lady with farro, kale pesto, charred broccoli, chilled spaghetti squash salad, arugula, radish and golden raisins.
The Buckhead location will introduce new floor plans, integrate off-premise operations, delivery, advanced mobile ordering and curbside pick-up.
There are plans to open more Recess locations in Atlanta and throughout the southeast, customizable to each market by design firm Martin Rickles Studio.
Recess comes from Castellucci Hospitality Group CEO Fred Castellucci; Nick Miller, the co-founder of hospitality software venture Gather; and local tech veteran Erik Göranson, who now serves as CEO of Recess.
In addition to Recess and Bar Mercado, Castellucci Hospitality Group also operates Cooks and Soldiers in West Midtown; Double Zero in Emory Village; Sugo in Johns Creek; and the Iberian Pig in Buckhead and Decatur. The restaurant group is also turning its sushi pop-up Mujo into a brick-and-mortar restaurant this fall at 691 14th St.
