Krog Street Market restaurant Recess coming to Buckhead

The eatery, which will be located in the Hanover Village building at 3150 Roswell Road NW, will be a more streamlined version of the original Recess, which opened in mixed-use development Krog Street Market in 2018. The redesigned concept will serve as a prototype for future locations.

The Krog Street Market stall, which has been closed during the pandemic while serving food out of sister concept Bar Mercado, will reopen this fall.