Rooftop L.O.A. to open atop the new Interlock development in West Midtown

Designed by ASD | SKY, Slater’s Creative team and Tara Dennis of Archie Bolden, the nearly 9,000 square-foot restaurant will offer indoor and outdoor seating, a bar and lounge area and a private dining room with a patio for a combined total of 300 seats. Design features include a fire pit and an upstairs outdoor terrace.

A rendering of the pool bar at L.O.A. in the Interlock. Courtesy of Slater Hospitality

Overseeing the culinary program will be Joseph Trevino, who previously worked at hotels and resorts including the St. Regis, Westin and Loews. He said in a statement that the L.O.A. will offer a “fun, playful yet luxurious food experiences.”

Slater Hospitality’s Randy Hayden will direct the beverage program that will highlight cocktails “with a strong culinary focus along with an emphasis on the changing seasons and variety of the spaces,” according to the press release. Offerings will also include an extensive wine list with an emphasis on coastal Europe and beer and food pairings.

In addition, the 1,200 square-foot pool area will include a wraparound bar, and food and drink can be served in private cabanas that hold up to six guests. A lunch and light bites menu will be offered.

L.O.A.’s beverage program will also extend to the grove and event pavilion areas. Look for outdoor bar and lounge seating and areas with fire tables and shade trees. The 1,200 square-foot covered event pavilion will accommodate up to 150 people

Slater Hospitality also operates the Ponce City Roof that includes Nine Mile Station, Skyline Park, 12 Cocktail Bar, and Rooftop Terrace.

A nine-acre mixed use property, the Interlock features technology-focused loft office space, retail and restaurant space, apartments, townhomes and single family homes and the Bellyard hotel, as well as an incubator space by Georgia Technology Ventures and WeWork co-working space.

Other open and forthcoming food and beverage concepts include Puttshack, Drawbar, St. Germain French Bakery, Velvet Taco, Holiday Bar, Pour Taproom and Cathy’s Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwiches.

