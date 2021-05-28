Rooftop L.O.A. to open atop the new Interlock development in West Midtown

The team behind the rooftop restaurant and bars at Ponce City Market are poised to open a new rooftop concept in West Midtown this fall.
Rooftop L.O.A. (Leave of Absence) will be located on the roof of the newly-opened Interlock building at 1115 Howell Mill Road.
The 38,000 square-foot rooftop with capacity for 1,000 guests will feature a full-service restaurant, a 1,200 square-foot pool, an outdoor bar and gathering space and a 150-person covered event pavilion.
Mandy and Kevin Slater, who own Slater Hospitalityalong with partner Brett Hull-Ryde, have been working with building developers S.J. Collins on the project for three years.
“The intention for L.O.A is that guests feel like they are on vacation the moment they check in on the ground floor, before ever heading up to the roof,” Mandy Slater said in a prepared statement. “Once there, we want them to leave their world behind.”
Designed by ASD | SKY, Slater’s Creative team and Tara Dennis of Archie Bolden, the nearly 9,000 square-foot restaurant will offer indoor and outdoor seating, a bar and lounge area and a private dining room with a patio for a combined total of 300 seats. Design features include a fire pit and an upstairs outdoor terrace.
Overseeing the culinary program will be Joseph Trevino, who previously worked at hotels and resorts including the St. Regis, Westin and Loews. He said in a statement that the L.O.A. will offer a “fun, playful yet luxurious food experiences.”
Slater Hospitality’s Randy Hayden will direct the beverage program that will highlight cocktails “with a strong culinary focus along with an emphasis on the changing seasons and variety of the spaces,” according to the press release. Offerings will also include an extensive wine list with an emphasis on coastal Europe and beer and food pairings.
In addition, the 1,200 square-foot pool area will include a wraparound bar, and food and drink can be served in private cabanas that hold up to six guests. A lunch and light bites menu will be offered.
L.O.A.’s beverage program will also extend to the grove and event pavilion areas. Look for outdoor bar and lounge seating and areas with fire tables and shade trees. The 1,200 square-foot covered event pavilion will accommodate up to 150 people
Slater Hospitality also operates the Ponce City Roof that includes Nine Mile Station, Skyline Park, 12 Cocktail Bar, and Rooftop Terrace.
A nine-acre mixed use property, the Interlock features technology-focused loft office space, retail and restaurant space, apartments, townhomes and single family homes and the Bellyard hotel, as well as an incubator space by Georgia Technology Ventures and WeWork co-working space.
Other open and forthcoming food and beverage concepts include Puttshack, Drawbar, St. Germain French Bakery, Velvet Taco, Holiday Bar, Pour Taproom and Cathy’s Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwiches.
