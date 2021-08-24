Leftie Lee’s sandwiches, baked goods coming to Avondale Estates

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Caption Sandwiches will be the star of the menu when Leftie Lee's opens in Avondale Estates. / Courtesy of Vivian Lee

But while she enjoyed taking a break from the restaurant industry, she found she missed cooking and making the laminated baked goods she’d come to be known for.

Launched a little over two years ago, Foodcation Forever scratched Lee’s baking itch as she served up Korean-inspired pastries and food through pop-ups and virtual bake sales as well as catering gigs. When the opportunity came to combine her love of baking and sandwiches in a brick-and-mortar space, she jumped at the chance.

Expect to find pastries and baked goods as well as globally-inspired breakfast and lunch sandwiches served on house-baked breads, including a mojo roasted pork sammy with fried yucca and cabbage slaw and a Korean barbecue sandwich with scallion slaw.

Caption Vivian Lee, the chef behind Foodcation Forever and Leftie Lee's. / Courtesy of Vivian Lee

In addition to feeding the Avondale Estates community, Lee also sees Leftie Lee’s as a space for chefs to showcase their skills via their own pop-ups.

“I want us to be a place they can launch and grow their businesses,” she said. “When you’re first starting out, it’s really hard. I want to open a place where it’s easy, where people can grow followers and potentially reach out to investors.”

The space will feature limited indoor seating, with additional seating throughout the Olive and Pine complex. Lee is also mulling a weekend subscription delivery service.

“I want to bring people together, whether it’s through the pop-ups that happen there, or even just having a place for people to come and have a breakfast pastry with their coffee.”

Until Leftie Lee’s opens, catch Lee at Kinship and at periodic Foodcation Forever pop-ups.

