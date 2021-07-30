Yumbii and Queso Shop to open at Moores Mill and more dining news from the week

Yumbii and the Queso Shop will be open daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and will also offer pickup and delivery.

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant is slated to open its second metro Atlanta location Aug. 2.

The 7,500-square-foot brewpub, located at 1224 Hammond Drive in the Twelve24 building, seats about 350 guests in the bar area and dining room, plus there is additional patio seating. The food menu includes a variety of appetizers, soups, burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, salads and entrees, plus several dishes inspired by Iron Hill’s beers, including Vienna Red lager-battered Baja-style fish tacos, and chicken and baby back ribs with Bedotter Ale barbecue glaze.

Iron Hill’s beers — and a list of seasonal brews made on-site — are available on tap. Online ordering, takeout, delivery and beer to go also are offered.

Iron Hill opened its first Atlanta location in Buckhead in late 2020. The new brewpub is open noon-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and noon-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Italian-style market Il Bottegone is slated to open this fall at the Halcyon mixed-use development in Forsyth County. The market, which comes from Jose Jimenez, will feature a mix of groceries and basic household supplies, as well as countertop service offering artisanal cheeses, meats, fresh bread and jam. Il Bottegone also will offer grab-and-go options, as well as custom charcuterie and cheese boards. Eventually, it offer a selection of beer and wine options.

The space will feature greenery and art on the walls, and an outdoor terrace. An alleyway next to the building will feature a cafe-style outdoor dining option.

Il Bottegone will join several other food and beverage outlets at Halcyon, including Iron Age Korean Steakhouse and Cattle Shed Steak & Wine Bar.

Mexican eatery Bartaco is set to open in summer 2022 in the Vinings Jubilee development.

The restaurant will take the place of Guaco Joe’s, which shuttered in early 2020.

Bartaco, which has existing locations in west Midtown, Inman Park and Chastain Park — as well as in several other states — serves a menu of tacos and other Mexican dishes, in addition to juices, cocktails and beers.

Open since June for breakfast and lunch, Mrs. P’s Bar and Kitchen is now also open for dinner service inside the Wylie Hotel at 551 Ponce de Leon Ave. Inspired by the building basement’s original occupant, Mrs. P’s Tea Room, a 1950s restaurant that emerged as Atlanta’s first openly LGTBQ-friendly bar nearly a decade later, the restaurant features a sunroom parlor bar and semi-private banquettes.

The breakfast menu offers dishes including avocado tartine and breakfast tacos, with weekend brunch dishes like steak tartar and almond croissant French toast. For lunch, look for seasonal offering including Moroccan watermelon salad and red beans and rice arancini; for dinner, expect dishes like okra “devils on horseback” and BBQ lamb lollipops.

Mrs. P’s is open daily for breakfast from 7–10:30 a.m., with lunch served from noon – 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays and dinner from 4-10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 4–11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Beginning Labor Day weekend, Mrs. P’s will be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, also launching weekly Sunday brunch on Sept. 4.

Brunch concept T’s Brunch Bar is slated to open in the coming months in the Metropolis building at 933 Peachtree St. NE, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, from Teneshia Forts, will offer dishes mimosas and dishes including macaroni and cheese and chicken and waffles.

Atlantic Grill, which has been located in the Atlantic Station complex for 16 years, was recently purchased by Sean Bishop, a long-time Atlanta and Atlantic Station resident. He has plans to upgrade the interior and exterior and introduce new menu items. The renovations will be complete in early 2022.

Renovation plans include new interior and exterior paint, upgraded flooring, modern light fixtures, restroom improvements and the replacement and addition of new TVs and sound systems. The restaurant will feature a seasonal menu with weekly drink specials, live music every other Friday and brunch on Sundays.

Cajun eatery Cajun Blues is set to take the place of the Mad Italian at 2197 Savoy Drive late this year, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant comes from Charles Jeon, who also owns Wasabi House at 5500 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Mad Italian relocated to a location at 2089 Savoy Drive.

Tickets are now on sale for the fifth edition of the Food That Rocks festival, featuring food from a variety of Sandy Springs restaurants as well as live music from several bands. This year, Food That Rocks is expanding to three nights, Sept. 23-25, and adding a Saturday afternoon session. Participating restaurants include Bishoku, the Select and Under the Cork Tree. A portion of each ticket sold will cover the cost to allow a select number of COVID frontline healthcare and public safety workers to attend free of charge. Tickets can be purchased here.

Cooks and Soldiers’ annual Fêtes de Bayonne event will be held from 4-9 p.m. Aug. 1. The event, which celebrates Spanish and French cultures, will feature dishes including smoked mushroom toast, caña klasikoa pinxto, albondigas, and croquetas, with drinks including Txakoli, beer and gin and tonics. Tickets are $48, with VIP tickets available for $68, and can be purchased here.

