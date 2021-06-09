Pizza shop, underground cocktail bar to be part of downtown Atlanta redevelopment

Slater Hospitality, the group behind 9 Mile Station and Skyline Park at Ponce City Market and the forthcoming Rooftop L.O.A. at the Interlock development in West Midtown, will open a pizza shop at 219 Mitchell St. that will feature pizza by the slice and a walk-up window.

“We are honoring my family’s Italian heritage and making pizza the way my grandmother made it,” said Mandy Slater of Slater Hospitality in a prepared statement.

The Slater team is also planning an underground cocktail bar that will be built around an existing spraypainted Outkast mural, as well as a rooftop concept at neighboring 222 Mitchell St.

Hotel Row is set to open in late 2021, with the first tenants opening in the first half of 2022.

Newport altered the building’s design after COVID hit in 2020, adding more and larger elevators to the 290,000-square-foot building to meet the expected demand for a less-dense gathering of workers and shoppers. It added outdoor seating areas to restaurant space.

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

In 2016, Newport opened an office in Atlanta and purchased 48 buildings within the South Downtown district, and four acres of mostly unused surface parking lots, which could be used for new buildings.

Brooke Dewey, executive vice president at JLL, which is managing the office leasing for the project, told the AJC in 2020 that though developers have overlooked the neighborhood for years, it contains many historic buildings that remain in good condition and include distinctive design features. It’s also near several MARTA rail stops, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.