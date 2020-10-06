8Arm owners opening Fishmonger seafood market in Poncey-Highland

The team behind popular Atlanta restaurants 8 Arm and Octopus Bar are bringing a new concept to the Poncey-Highland neighborhood.
Nhan Le and Skip Englebrecht will open Fishmonger in early spring 2021 in the Plaza on Ponce development at 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE.
Fishmonger will offer fresh regional seafood for retail and wholesale as well as a small daily to-go lunch menu including white fish salads, bottarga, regional oysters, soups and sandwiches.
“We’ve been looking for just the right spot to open this concept, and when we saw the space, we knew it was perfect,” Englebrecht said in a prepared statement. “There really isn’t anything like this in Atlanta. We are excited to share our love of regional seafood with the city.”
Fishmonger will be located within half a mile of 8Arm and Sidepiece, the adjoining outdoor kitchen and bar.
Plaza on Ponce is also home to Joey Ward’s lauded Southern Belle and Georgia Boy, as well as Majestic Diner, Jinya Ramen Bar and the Righteous Room.
The pair are also working on other new concepts planned for Atlanta. Le and Duane Kulers are opening Pollo Supremo in East Atlanta, while Englebrecht, Le and George Long are developing Bellsmouth at the Pratt Pullman District.
