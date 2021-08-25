Coastally-inspired restaurant Carmel planned for Buckhead

Set to open in 2022 at 3009 Bolling Way NE in the Buckhead Village development, Carmel will be “inspired by the culture and cuisine of the coast,” according to a press release. Look for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and a full bar.

“Our take on coastal cuisine is less about a specific suite of recipes or from a particular region,” Co-owner Tal Baum said in a prepared statement. “It’s a general philosophy and approach toward food characterized by fresh, bright flavors that allow the simplicity of the ingredients to shine through.”