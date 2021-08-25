Coastally-inspired restaurant Carmel planned for Buckhead

The team behind several Atlanta restaurants including Aziza is slated to open a new concept in Buckhead.
Set to open in 2022 at 3009 Bolling Way NE in the Buckhead Village development, Carmel will be “inspired by the culture and cuisine of the coast,” according to a press release. Look for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and a full bar.
“Our take on coastal cuisine is less about a specific suite of recipes or from a particular region,” Co-owner Tal Baum said in a prepared statement. “It’s a general philosophy and approach toward food characterized by fresh, bright flavors that allow the simplicity of the ingredients to shine through.”
Atlanta’s Smith Hanes Studio is designing the space, “reminiscent of a light and airy living room and patio inspired by coastal cultures including Mediterranean and Californian. It will flow easily from indoors to outdoors with a cheerful and laid-back interior.”
Carmel comes from Baum, the founder of Oliva Restaurant Group, which includes Aziza, Rina, Falafel Nation and Bellina Alimentari, in addition to the forthcoming Ponce City Market concept Atrium. Also on board are partners Brandon Hughes, Oliva Restaurant Group’s executive culinary director, and director of operations Josh Riddle.
Carmel will join more than 10 other food and beverage concepts in Buckhead Village including American Cut, Biltong Bar, Le Bilboquet, Le Colonial, Southern Gentleman and Storico Vino.
