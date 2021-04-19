Pitmaster Bryan Furman staging an Atlanta comeback with new Riverside restaurant

“He always wanted to come back to Riverside,” said Illia Hayes, Furman’s business manager. “That’s his home.”

The new restaurant will be the same concept as B’s Cracklin. Look for Furman’s signature meats — whole hog, brisket, ribs and chicken — along with sides like Carolina hash with rice and desserts like banana pudding.

The restaurant, which will be built from the ground up, will likely offer both indoor and outdoor seating, with the smokehouse located behind the eatery.

In the meantime, Furman will spend time meeting with architects and will launch a barbecue tour around the Southeast “to put the buzz out,” Hayes said. He’s also opening a Bryan Furman BBQ stand inside State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

The opening of Bryan Furman BBQ will mark a return to form for Furman. The pitmaster landed on Food & Wine’s list of Best New Chefs in 2019, which came on the heels of being named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Southeast.

Pitmaster-owner of B’s Cracklin BBQ, Bryan Furman answers some burning questions from his thoughts on Yelp to his feelings about tofu. (Erica A. Hernandez/AJC)

Among other accolades, B’s Cracklin BBQ was also named to Thrillist’s list of Best BBQ Joints in America in 2018.

Former AJC food writer Wyatt Williams gave B’s Cracklin’ high marks when he reviewed it in 2017.

