SoCu Prime to bring steak, seafood to Edgewood Avenue in 2022

In addition, Barrett plans to relocate her food business SoCu Kitchen to 1927 Lakeside Parkway in Tucker on Sept. 24. The 2,000 square-foot space will allow Barrett to produce and distribute her own line of pancake, waffle and cornbread mixes, whole bean coffee, bacon rubs and stone-ground grits. The business, which launched in 2012 and was previously located in Decatur and Norcross, will also provide co-packing and private label services to other brands.

Also set to open at 521 Edgewood Ave. in the next few weeks is Biggerstaff Brewing Co., which will offer food from chef Ryan Smith of neighboring restaurant Staplehouse. The property was purchased in 2019 by Asana Partners and SRS Real Estate Partners.

Other food and beverage tenants along Edgewood Avenue include Slutty Vegan, Edgewood Pizza, Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room and Ping Pong Emporium, Georgia Beer Garden and 2 Chainz’ Esco Seafood.

