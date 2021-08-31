SoCu Prime to bring steak, seafood to Edgewood Avenue in 2022

A chef who has appeared on television shows including “Shark Tank” and “The Profit” is bringing a new restaurant to Atlanta.
Erica Barrett will open SoCu Prime at 521 Edgewood Ave. in February 2022.
The steak and seafood house will serve a variety of steaks, Gulf seafood, lamb chops, whole red snapper, oysters and Southern-inspired side dishes.
SoCu Prime is part of Barrett’s SoCu brand, which also includes Mobile, Alabama restaurant SoCu Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar, which is also slated to open a location in Birmingham in November 2021 and a coffee shop set to open in Mobile in October 2021.
In addition, Barrett plans to relocate her food business SoCu Kitchen to 1927 Lakeside Parkway in Tucker on Sept. 24. The 2,000 square-foot space will allow Barrett to produce and distribute her own line of pancake, waffle and cornbread mixes, whole bean coffee, bacon rubs and stone-ground grits. The business, which launched in 2012 and was previously located in Decatur and Norcross, will also provide co-packing and private label services to other brands.
Also set to open at 521 Edgewood Ave. in the next few weeks is Biggerstaff Brewing Co., which will offer food from chef Ryan Smith of neighboring restaurant Staplehouse. The property was purchased in 2019 by Asana Partners and SRS Real Estate Partners.
Other food and beverage tenants along Edgewood Avenue include Slutty Vegan, Edgewood Pizza, Sister Louisa’s Church of the Living Room and Ping Pong Emporium, Georgia Beer Garden and 2 Chainz’ Esco Seafood.
