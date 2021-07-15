A darts bar with food and cocktails is coming to Atlanta

Star Metals Offices is the commercial office component of the $344 million, 4.75-acre Star Metals District development project, located on both sides of Howell Mill Road at 11th Street.

The 15-story, Star Metals Offices totals 267,000 square feet, with 40,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and showroom. Star Metals Hotel is set to open in 2023 with an underground speakeasy and botanical rooftop bar. The development also includes Star Metals Residences apartment community.

Adrienne Crawford and Lily H. Heimburger of SRS Real Estate Partners represented Star Metals developer the Allen Morris Company in bringing Flight Club to Star Metals.

“We are thrilled to be heading to Atlanta and to be part of the Star Metals project,” Toby Harris, CEO of State of Play, said in a prepared statement. “The location and quality of the development is a perfect fit for Flight Club and we can’t wait to bring the magic of social darts to the area.”

Heimburger told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that while several more food and beverage concepts have been signed to Star Metals, the only other one that has been announced is a location of gourmet grocery store Savi Provisions, set to be located in the Star Metals Residences building.

