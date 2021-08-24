ajc logo
Owner of the Select bringing new restaurant to the Works on upper Westside

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Dave Green, the owner of the Select in Sandy Springs and Paces & Vine in Vinings, is bringing a new concept to the Works mixed-use development on the upper Westside.

Occupying nearly 7,000 square feet, the unnamed restaurant will feature a rooftop bar and is slated to open Summer 2022.

ExploreWelcome to the new age in dining

“It will very much be a tasting menu, but delivered in an untraditional, exciting new format,” Green said in a press release. “We are combining the delicious, artfully composed dishes of a tasting menu with the constant energy of an extraordinarily social, tapas-style dining experience.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

The international menu will feature dishes and cocktails inspired by Green’s travels with the restaurant’s culinary team throughout Europe, Asia and North and South America.

Located in Suite 110 of the Makers Building, the restaurant will have a mix of indoor and outdoor seating, with a patio that opens onto the Spur, a quarter-mile linear pedestrian park, as well as a covered rooftop bar. The space will also feature a walk-up bar and a large bar inside the main dining room.

The Works, an 80-acre adaptive mixed-use development by Selig Development, is home to several food and beverage concepts, including Dr. Scofflaw’s brewery and the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall. Look for the Waffle Experience and Brash Kitchen to open in the coming months.

ExploreMore restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

