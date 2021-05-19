Snackboxe Bistro bringing Lao specialties, barbecue to Duluth

Look for “more adventurous” offerings including chicken gizzards, livers and feet, “dishes you would find at a Lao temple during the new year,” Athakhanh said.

The Duluth location will also offer a full bar, including Lao-inspired cocktails.

Seating options will include a 1,500 square-foot patio as well as 2,700 square feet of indoor space. Snackboxe Bistro will also offer takeout and delivery.

Once open, Snackboxe Bistro will be open daily for lunch and dinner.

