ajc logo
X

Snackboxe Bistro bringing Lao specialties, barbecue to Duluth

Snackboxe Bistro appetizer plate with egg rolls, Khao Chee, and meatballs. CONTRIBUTED BY MIA YAKEL
Snackboxe Bistro appetizer plate with egg rolls, Khao Chee, and meatballs. CONTRIBUTED BY MIA YAKEL

Restaurant News | 45 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Popular Doraville Lao restaurant Snackboxe Bistro is expanding with a planned location in Duluth.

Set to open Sept. 1, the eatery will be located at 1960 Day Drive NW, in a space formerly home to Prime Bar & Lounge.

Husband and wife Vanh Sengaphone and Thip Athakhanh are the owners of Snackboxe Bistro. CONTRIBUTED BY MIA YAKEL
Husband and wife Vanh Sengaphone and Thip Athakhanh are the owners of Snackboxe Bistro. CONTRIBUTED BY MIA YAKEL

Owners Vanh Sengaphone and Thip Athakhanh opened Snackboxe Bistro in February 2018 at 6035 Peachtree Road, quickly gaining a following for their menu that featured Laotian street food like spring rolls, papaya salad, chicken laap, Laotian sausage, flash-fried beef jerky and fried garlic-pepper wings (a short-lived stall at Ph’east food hall at Battery Atlanta closed last year).

ExploreGwinnett County dining news

Athakhanh said the menu at the Duluth location will closely mirror that of the Doraville restaurant, with a couple of exceptions. The tight kitchen in Duluth will likely mean Doraville’s noodle soups won’t be offered. But in their place, will be a Lao barbecue menu exclusive to the Duluth location.

Look for “more adventurous” offerings including chicken gizzards, livers and feet, “dishes you would find at a Lao temple during the new year,” Athakhanh said.

The Duluth location will also offer a full bar, including Lao-inspired cocktails.

Seating options will include a 1,500 square-foot patio as well as 2,700 square feet of indoor space. Snackboxe Bistro will also offer takeout and delivery.

Once open, Snackboxe Bistro will be open daily for lunch and dinner.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top