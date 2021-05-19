Snackboxe Bistro bringing Lao specialties, barbecue to Duluth

Popular Doraville Lao restaurant Snackboxe Bistro is expanding with a planned location in Duluth.
Set to open Sept. 1, the eatery will be located at 1960 Day Drive NW, in a space formerly home to Prime Bar & Lounge.
Owners Vanh Sengaphone and Thip Athakhanh opened Snackboxe Bistro in February 2018 at 6035 Peachtree Road, quickly gaining a following for their menu that featured Laotian street food like spring rolls, papaya salad, chicken laap, Laotian sausage, flash-fried beef jerky and fried garlic-pepper wings (a short-lived stall at Ph’east food hall at Battery Atlanta closed last year).
Athakhanh said the menu at the Duluth location will closely mirror that of the Doraville restaurant, with a couple of exceptions. The tight kitchen in Duluth will likely mean Doraville’s noodle soups won’t be offered. But in their place, will be a Lao barbecue menu exclusive to the Duluth location.
Look for “more adventurous” offerings including chicken gizzards, livers and feet, “dishes you would find at a Lao temple during the new year,” Athakhanh said.
The Duluth location will also offer a full bar, including Lao-inspired cocktails.
Seating options will include a 1,500 square-foot patio as well as 2,700 square feet of indoor space. Snackboxe Bistro will also offer takeout and delivery.
Once open, Snackboxe Bistro will be open daily for lunch and dinner.
