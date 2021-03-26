B.A.D. Gyal Vegan opening in Marietta and more dining news from the week

Marietta Square Market food hall is set to get a new tenant in the coming months specializing in plant-based Jamaican food. B.A.D. Gyal Vegan, which has popped up in the West End neighborhood, plans to open in the next eight weeks, What Now Atlanta reports. Owner Chyna Love, who previously operated a B.A.D. Gyal Vegan location in New York City, will serve up vegan dishes including oxtail (dubbed voxtail), curry shrimp and chicken sandwiches. B.A.D. Gyal Vegan will join several other food and beverage concepts inside Marietta Street Market including Siete Tacos and Tequila, Henri’s Bakery and Deli, D’Cuban Cafe, Cousins Maine Lobster and Ponko Chicken.
Joey Ward’s Poncey-Highland restaurant Southern Belle will reopen April 1 after closing for the winter. The restaurant will offer socially-distanced four- and seven-course tasting menus for dinner, served in the restaurant’s dining room and on the patio. Cost will be $70-$125 per person, and vegan menu options will be available. Wine and zero-proof cocktail pairings also will be offered at an additional cost. The dinner tasting menus will be served 5-9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Masks are required for guests and staff. On April 8, the restaurant brings back its Southern Belle At-Home takeout program, featuring one finish-at-home menu option each week.
Summerhill restaurant Little Bear will open for dine-in service on May 5 after operating as a takeout-only eatery for more than a year. Limited capacity seating will be offered from 4-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays to start. The restaurant will take reservations for the four tables along its banquette, as well as the two barstools closest to the kitchen. The remaining four bar stools, two to three seats in the window nook and two outdoor sidewalk tables will be available for walk-ins only. Takeout service will continue. Masks are required for guests and staff.
Buckhead restaurant Chido and Padre’s will reopen at the end of March after an extended closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Southern Proper Hospitality restaurant will reopen with new executive chef Thomas Goss overseeing the kitchen. Goss worked with several chefs in Denver and Fort Collins and staged at restaurants in Sevilla, Spain and Morelos, Mexico while in college. After graduating, he worked for Landry’s steakhouse division and served as the executive chef at several restaurants in Texas. Under Goss, the restaurant will feature an overhauled menu that will debut upon reopening.
The Establishment bar and restaurant inside Midtown mixed-use development Colony Square is set to open an outdoor wine cocktail lounge called Tight Squeeze this spring, What Now Atlanta reports.
Village Burger, which has locations in Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Tucker and Cumming, has opened a new delivery and pickup-only location in Midtown at 800 Forrest St. NW.
Buckhead bar Lost Dog Tavern has plans to renovate and expand, moving from a nightclub to a restaurant, What Now Atlanta reports.
