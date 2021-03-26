B.A.D. Gyal Vegan opening in Marietta and more dining news from the week

Joey Ward’s Poncey-Highland restaurant Southern Belle will reopen April 1 after closing for the winter. The restaurant will offer socially-distanced four- and seven-course tasting menus for dinner, served in the restaurant’s dining room and on the patio. Cost will be $70-$125 per person, and vegan menu options will be available. Wine and zero-proof cocktail pairings also will be offered at an additional cost. The dinner tasting menus will be served 5-9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Masks are required for guests and staff. On April 8, the restaurant brings back its Southern Belle At-Home takeout program, featuring one finish-at-home menu option each week.

Summerhill restaurant Little Bear will open for dine-in service on May 5 after operating as a takeout-only eatery for more than a year. Limited capacity seating will be offered from 4-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays to start. The restaurant will take reservations for the four tables along its banquette, as well as the two barstools closest to the kitchen. The remaining four bar stools, two to three seats in the window nook and two outdoor sidewalk tables will be available for walk-ins only. Takeout service will continue. Masks are required for guests and staff.